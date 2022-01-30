ENGLISH
    Eggs On Sunday: How To Make Protein-Packed Egg Bread Toast For Breakfast

    What better way to start your Sunday morning with a healthy egg recipe? We are talking about a protein-packed egg bread toast that is easy to make, filling and could be one of the best breakfast options for the weekend.

    Eggs are considered to be a highly nutritious staple food that is consumed worldwide. According to a journal Hindawi, it contains proteins, healthy fats and micronutrients like iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, potassium, choline, vitamin B, vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin K and vitamin D.

    Eggs are known to have a range of health benefits, from maintaining good heart health to helping with weight management and improving brain functions.

    In this article, we will discuss how to make egg bread toast. Take a look.

    Eggs On Sunday: How To Make Protein-Packed Egg Bread Toast For Breakfast
    Prep Time
    6 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    16 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Breakfast

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients
      • Four slices of low-calorie white bread or brown bread.
      • Two eggs.
      • A teaspoon of olive oil.
      • 2-3 spring onions, chopped.
      • Two green chillies, chopped (optional).
      • Half capsicum, chopped.
      • A small-sized tomato, chopped.
      • One-fourth teaspoon of ground black pepper.
      • Two tablespoons of coriander leaves, chopped.
      • Low-calories cheese slices (optional).
      • Salt to taste.
    How to Prepare
      • Toast the bread in a pan by heating them for 2-3 minutes on both sides or until they get a bit brown.
      • Break an egg into the bowl and beat them well.
      • Add half of these ingredients: onions, chillies, capsicum, tomato, salt and pepper.
      • Mix well and keep them aside.
      • Take a pan and spread half a teaspoon of oil.
      • Dip one side of the bread a bit into the mixture and put it over the heated pan.
      • Cook until it gets a bit golden.
      • Add the remaining mixture and flip it to cook the other side until golden.
      • Repeat the process with the other two pieces of bread and an egg.
      • Serve hot with tomato sauce.
    Instructions
    • Dipping just one side of the bread could be a bit difficult as there are chances that the bread can dip fully into the mixture. To do this in an easy way, you can transfer the mixture in a flat plate instead of a bowl and then dip them.
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 2
    • Calories - 346
    • Fat - 14 g
    • Protein - 13 g
    • Carbohydrates - 42 g
    • Fiber - 6 g

    Story first published: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 8:30 [IST]
