Egg Fried Rice Recipe: How To Prepare Egg Fried Rice At Home

Written By: Staff
Egg fried rice is a South Asian cuisine, which is eaten worldwide. It is commonly made in North India and is usually served as a main course for dinner meals; but it can also be eaten at any time of the day.

There are umpteen variations to this dish, depending on the use of one's ingredients. Meat, eggs, vegetables, etc., are the significant ingredients that can used in a fried rice.

Egg fried rice is made of scrambled eggs along with vegetables like carrot, onion and capsicum. Different vegetables can also be used according to one's preference. More use of butter gives this dish a glaze and makes it mouth-watering. Garnishing it with coriander leaves makes it much more toothsome. Additionally, roasted cashew nuts can also be used for garnishing.

Egg fried rice is a dish most commonly ordered in restaurants. But if you would like to try our version of the egg fried rice recipe, watch the video and also follow the detailed step-by-step procedure containing images.

Egg Fried Rice Recipe
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
25M
Total Time
35 Mins

Recipe By: Archana V

Recipe Type: Main course

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • Rice - 1½ cups

    Water - 3 cups

    Salt - 1 tsp + 1 tsp + 1 tsp

    Onion - 1

    Green chillies - 2

    Carrot - 1

    Capsicum - 1/2

    Coriander leaves - 1/4th cup + for garnishing

    Butter - 1 tbsp

    Eggs - 3

    Pepper - 1 tsp + 2 tsp

    Oil - 3 tbsp

    Garlic cloves - 4 (chopped)

    Ginger and garlic paste - 1 tsp

    Butter - 1 tbsp

How to Prepare

  • 1. Add rice in a bowl and rinse it thoroughly.

    2. Add the washed rice in a pressure cooker.

    3. Add 3 cups of water.

    4. Add a teaspoon of salt and cover it with the lid.

    5. Pressure cook it for upto 2 whistles.

    6. Meanwhile, take an onion and cut the top and bottom portions of it.

    7. Peel the skin off and cut it into half.

    8. Remove the top hard part of it if necessary.

    9. Further, cut it into thin long strips.

    10. Take green chillies and slit them into half.

    11. Further, cut them into 2-inch pieces.

    12. Take a carrot. Cut the top and bottom portions of it.

    13. Peel the skin off.

    14. Cut into half and further cut into small pieces or it can be finely chopped.

    15. Take a capsicum

    16. Cut the top portion and remove the seeds inside.

    17.Use only half a capsicum and cut into small pieces.

    18. Take quarter cup of coriander leaves and chop it finely. Keep it aside.

    19. Add a tablespoon of butter in a heated saucepan and allow it to melt.

    20. Break the eggs one after the other into the pan with the knife.

    21. Add a teaspoon of both salt and pepper.

    22. Start to scramble the eggs for around 5 minutes, until it is cooked.

    23. Stir occasionally to avoid the eggs from burning.

    24. Transfer it into a bowl and keep it aside.

    25. Now, use the same pan to retain the flavour of the eggs.

    26. Add oil and allow it to heat up.

    27. Add the sliced onions and separate them into pieces.

    28. Add the cut green chillies and the chopped garlic cloves.

    29. Add a teaspoon of ginger and garlic paste; mix well.

    30. Then add the chopped carrots and mix again.

    31. Sauté well for 2 minutes.

    32. Add the cut capsicum along with a teaspoon of salt and mix well.

    33. Sauté it for 2 more minutes and then add the cooked rice.

    34. Mix it again and add 2 teaspoons of pepper powder.

    35. Also, add butter to attain the glaze.

    36. Finally, add the scrambled eggs and mix well.

    37. Garnish it with chopped coriander leaves.

    38. Transfer it into a bowl and serve hot.

Instructions
  • 1.Make sure the vegetables are washed well before use
  • 2.Different vegetables can be added according to your preference
  • 3.Spring onions and schezwan sauce can be used to give the dish a Chinese touch
  • 4.Make sure the eggs are fresh.
  • Adding butter to the egg fried rice is optional.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving size - 1 cup
  • Calories - 313 cal
  • Fat - 2.5 g
  • Protein - 10 g
  • Carbohydrates - 57.5 g
  • Fibre - 2.5 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE EGG FRIED RICE

1. Add rice in a bowl and rinse it thoroughly.

[ 3.5 of 5 - 83 Users]
