Just In
- 1 hr ago German Actor Hardy Krüger Passes Away At 93: A Look At His Life And Career
- 10 hrs ago Remodelling Your Kitchen? Here Are 8 Must-Haves To Take It To The Next Level
- 12 hrs ago Covid-Flu Combined Booster Shot Possible Late 2023: Moderna
- 13 hrs ago Capricorn Horoscope 2022: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More
Don't Miss
- News Chidambaram should resign if Congress fails to oust BJP in Goa: TMC
- Finance Cryptos Show Strength; Cosmos Outperforms, Tether, Cardano Weak
- Sports BCCI Central Contracts: Will non-performers Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara be able to remain in Grade A?
- Movies Arun Verma, Who Worked Alongside Salman Khan In Kick, Passes Away At 62
- Technology Windows 11 Gets New Task Manager: Goodbye Legacy Task Manager
- Education ICSI CS Foundation CSEET Result 2022 Declared, Steps To Check ICSI CSEET CS Foundation Results On icsi.edu
- Automobiles Petrol Prices Slashed In Jharkhand: Rs 25 per Litre Subsidy
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Assam In Winter Of 2022
Easy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Split Black Gram Or Urad Dal Dosa
Dosa is regarded as one of the most nutritious and filling breakfast options. Though it comes under one of the famous South Indian cuisines, it is widely eaten in many other parts of India and is made in varieties of different styles.
Split black gram is also known as urad dal, urad bean, uddu or black matpe. It is a black colour legume when whole and is dehusked to make dal, which is white in colour. The daal has a sticky texture and earthy flavour.
According to a study published in the journal Bioinformation, black gram is rich in compounds like proteins, crude fibre, flavonoids and minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium, manganese, copper and zinc, which is responsible for its popularity as a health-promoting staple food. The dal is documented for its well-known antioxidant properties.
Let's take a look at the split black gram dosa recipe and must give it a try.
How To Make Split Black Gram Dosa
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Breakfast
Serves: 2
-
- One-fourth cup of split black gram.
- Two tablespoons of rice grains. This is optional.
- Water for soaking and blending.
- One-eighth teaspoon (around 4-5) of fenugreek or methi seeds.
- One green chilli (optional).
- A teaspoon of grated or chopped ginger.
- One-fourth teaspoon of cumin seeds or jeera.
- Two tablespoons of chopped fresh coriander leaves.
- Two medium-sized chopped onions.
- Ghee or oil.
- Salt to taste.
-
- Rinse split black gram and rice grains.
- Add fenugreek seeds and allow them to soak in water for around two hours. Make sure to not soak urad dal for longer as it may cause dal to lose their vigour and fluffiness.
- After they are soaked, pour out the remaining water and rinse again with fresh water.
- In a blender, add both and grind them. Don't forget to add water bit by bit to form a smooth mixture.
- Add green chilli, ginger, cumin seeds and coriander leaves and blend again.
- Pour the batter into a vessel and add salt to taste.
- Make sure the batter has a smooth texture and medium consistency. If it is too thick, add a bit of water and if too thin, add a bit of besan.
- In an iron pan or chapati pan, add ghee or oil and spread the batter to form a round shape.
- Sprinkle some chopped onions over the top. You can also spread chillis and coriander leaves if you like in that way.
- Cook both sides of the dosa in a low to medium flame. Flip the dosa when it gets golden brown.
- Fold in a half and serve hot, either with coconut or coriander leaves chutney.
- 1. You can replace besan with rice flour or ragi flour if the mixture gets thin. However, make sure it is in little amounts. 2. Use the fresh batter to make dosa and avoid refrigeration. 3. Eat the dosa when hot as it often gets dry when cold.
- People - 2
- Calories - 182
- Fat - 2 g
- Protein - 12 g
- Carbohydrates - 28 g
- Fibre - 2 g
- Easy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Eggless Banana Pancakes
- Easy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Oats Upma
- Makar Sankranti 2021: How To Prepare Jaggery And Sesame Seed Paratha
- Importance Of Breakfast For Teenagers, What Parents Should Know And Easy Recipes
- Why Are Meals Prepared At Home The Best Choice For People With Diabetes?
- Benefits Of Mindful Eating And Ways To Make Your Mealtime A Healthy And Rewarding Experience
- Can I Eat Banana On Empty Stomach?
- 7 Benefits Of Eating Poha For Breakfast
- 10 Ways To Add Almonds To Your Diet
- 10 Foods You Should Avoid Eating In The Morning
- 11 Healthy Lifestyle Tips For Entrepreneurs
- 7 Science-backed Benefits Of Carrot Ginger Juice And How To Make It
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.