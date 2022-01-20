Easy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Split Black Gram Or Urad Dal Dosa Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Dosa is regarded as one of the most nutritious and filling breakfast options. Though it comes under one of the famous South Indian cuisines, it is widely eaten in many other parts of India and is made in varieties of different styles.

Split black gram is also known as urad dal, urad bean, uddu or black matpe. It is a black colour legume when whole and is dehusked to make dal, which is white in colour. The daal has a sticky texture and earthy flavour.

According to a study published in the journal Bioinformation, black gram is rich in compounds like proteins, crude fibre, flavonoids and minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium, manganese, copper and zinc, which is responsible for its popularity as a health-promoting staple food. The dal is documented for its well-known antioxidant properties.

Let's take a look at the split black gram dosa recipe and must give it a try.

How To Make Split Black Gram Dosa

How To Make Split Black Gram Dosa How To Make Split Black Gram Dosa Prep Time 2 Hours0 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 2 Hours20 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Breakfast Serves: 2 Ingredients One-fourth cup of split black gram. Two tablespoons of rice grains. This is optional. Water for soaking and blending. One-eighth teaspoon (around 4-5) of fenugreek or methi seeds. One green chilli (optional). A teaspoon of grated or chopped ginger. One-fourth teaspoon of cumin seeds or jeera. Two tablespoons of chopped fresh coriander leaves. Two medium-sized chopped onions. Ghee or oil. Salt to taste.

How to Prepare Rinse split black gram and rice grains. Add fenugreek seeds and allow them to soak in water for around two hours. Make sure to not soak urad dal for longer as it may cause dal to lose their vigour and fluffiness. After they are soaked, pour out the remaining water and rinse again with fresh water. In a blender, add both and grind them. Don't forget to add water bit by bit to form a smooth mixture. Add green chilli, ginger, cumin seeds and coriander leaves and blend again. Pour the batter into a vessel and add salt to taste. Make sure the batter has a smooth texture and medium consistency. If it is too thick, add a bit of water and if too thin, add a bit of besan. In an iron pan or chapati pan, add ghee or oil and spread the batter to form a round shape. Sprinkle some chopped onions over the top. You can also spread chillis and coriander leaves if you like in that way. Cook both sides of the dosa in a low to medium flame. Flip the dosa when it gets golden brown. Fold in a half and serve hot, either with coconut or coriander leaves chutney.

Instructions 1. You can replace besan with rice flour or ragi flour if the mixture gets thin. However, make sure it is in little amounts. 2. Use the fresh batter to make dosa and avoid refrigeration. 3. Eat the dosa when hot as it often gets dry when cold. Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 182

Fat - 2 g

Protein - 12 g

Carbohydrates - 28 g

Fibre - 2 g

