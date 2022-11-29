Just In
Delectable Chutney Raita (For Vegetable Pulav) Recipe
Indian cuisine is as diverse as its myriad cultures and the cuisines taste different due to the kind of locally available spices vegetables and fruits that lend a flavour unique to that region. A lip-smacking Vegetable Pulav or Biriyani always tops the list on your menu when you thinking up combinations of dishes for a family get-together. But when it comes to the accompaniment to the biryani all you are left with is pickles and plain curds. Go no further than raita, which pairs extremely well with your favourite biryani.
Chutney raita provides you with a change when especially you are tired of dishing out the Cucumber raitas or boondi raitas, along with the rice varieties. Have you tried mixing up your leftover mint coriander chutney with curds? The flavour is just out of this world. This chutney is served chilled and will definitely spice up your palette. Check out the recipe here.
How To Prepare Delectable Chutney Raita (For Vegetable Pulav) Recipe
Delectable Chutney Raita (For Vegetable Pulav) Recipe
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Side Dish
Serves: 5
-
-
- Firstly prepare a Chutney by grinding together mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chillies and anardana with a little Bisleri water to a fine paste.
- Mix in yoghurt, red chilli powder, black salt, roasted cumin powder and salt in a bowl. Add this to the chutney.
- For seasoning, heat 1 tbsp oil in a small nonstick wok and add black sesame seeds, and white sesame seeds and saute them till they splutter.
- Add the tempering to the yoghurt mixture. Pour it into a serving bowl and serve with Veg Pulao or Biryani.
- 5 - People
- Calories: - 528 Kcal
- Fat: - 39.7 gm
- Protein: - 22.3 gm
- Carbohydrates: - 20.5 gm
