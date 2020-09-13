Dal Fry Recipe: Follow These Easy Steps To Make Dhaba Style Dal Fry Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Dal fry is an Indian dish prepared with Arhar Dal also known as Tuar or Tuvar Dal or Pigeon Pea lentils. However, you can use any other dal to make dry fry. The choice of dal depends on your preference. Dal fry is a popular dish served in almost every Indian restaurant. The dish is usually semi-thick dal fried with onions and tomatoes in ghee or butter. It is also served at Dhabas, roadside eateries and people enjoy having it with rotis and saffron pulao or jeera rice.

The dish is quite simple to prepare and delicious to taste. If you are wondering how to prepare dal fry, then here's the recipe for you.

Also read: Punjabi Dum Aloo Recipe: Try This Rich Baby Potato Recipe

Dal Fry Recipe Dal Fry Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Meal Serves: 4 Ingredients For Pressure Cooking Dal ½ cup Arhar dal or equal proportions of Arhar dal and Masoor dal 1 ½ cups water for pressure cooking the dal 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder For Making Dal Fry 2 medium-sized finely chopped onion 2-3 dry red chilies 2 finely chopped green chilies 1 medium-sized finely chopped tomato 10-12 curry leaves 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste 1 teaspoon cumin seeds 1 pinch of asafoetida powder (hing) 1 teaspoon Kasuri methi (dry fenugreek leaves) ½ teaspoon turmeric powder ½ teaspoon mustard seeds ½ teaspoon red chili powder ½ teaspoon garam masala powder 3 tablespoons of ghee or butter. You can also use vegetable oil ½ teaspoon lemon juice (optional) 1 to 2 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves Water as required salt as per taste

How to Prepare Cooking Dal In A Pressure Cooker Take ½ cup of Arhar dal or any dal of your choice. Wash the lentils in clean water for 3-4 times to ensure it is clean. Now it's time to pressure cook the lentils. For this, add the lentils in a pressure cooker. Add a ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder. Pour one and a half cups of water in the pressure cooker. Now you have to pressure cook the dal for 8-9 whistles. Keep the flame medium to ensure the dal is cooked nicely. Once the dal is cooked, let the pressure cooker cool down naturally and then open the cover of the cooker. Now if you wish, then you can mash the dal to ensure that it is mixed well and there's no visible grains. Frying Dal Heat some butter or ghee in a pan or Kadhai. Add ½ teaspoon of mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add the cumin seeds and saute them. Now add the finely chopped onions and fry till they become golden brown or translucent. Now add one tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste in the pan and fry till the raw smell of ginger-garlic disappears. After this, you have to add finely chopped green chilies, along with the dried red chilies and curry leaves. Saute for 2 minutes. Now it's the time to add turmeric powder, red chili powder and hing. Mix well and fry for a few seconds. After this add tomatoes and cook till they become mushy. This will usually take 5 minutes. Make sure the flame isn't high. Soon, you'll see oil releasing from the sides. Add the cooked dal. Stir well to ensure the onion and tomato along with chilies get mixed with the dal. To adjust the consistency of the dal, add water in the appropriate quantity. Next add salt according to your taste. Cover the lid of the pan and let the dal simmer for 5-7 minutes on medium flame. After 5-7 minutes, open the lid and add crushed Kasuri methi in the dal. Now add garam masala powder into the pan. Let it simmer for one-two minutes. Turn off the flame and garnish the daal with chopped coriander leaves. You can serve the dal fry with steamed rice, jeera rice of naan and rotis.

Instructions The dish is quite simple to prepare and delicious to taste. If you are wondering how to prepare dal fry, then here’s the recipe for you. Nutritional Information People - 4

kcal - 245 kcal

Fat - 7 g

Protein - 13.1 g

Carbs - 32.6 g

Fiber - 5.4 g

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications