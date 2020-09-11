Just In
Punjabi Dum Aloo Recipe: Try This Rich Baby Potato Recipe
Punjabi Dum Aloo is a Punjabi dish prepared using baby potatoes in a spicy and rich gravy. The gravy itself is prepared with curd, onion, tomatoes and spices. Basically, Dum Aloo is a recipe which consists of cooking baby potatoes on a low flame. There can be times when you may want to try something new in your meal and for this, Punjabi Dum Aloo can be a great choice. The tomato-onion based gravy with curd will give you a phenomenal taste while the spices give a rich and authentic aroma to the dish.
So, without delaying any more, let us jump to the recipe.
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Meal
Serves: 5
-
For Gravy:
- 3 cloves
- 2 tablespoon mustard oil
- 2 finely chopped green chilies
- 1 inch cinnamon stick
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- ½ teaspoon fennel seeds
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper seeds
- 3 green cardamoms
- 10 cashews
- 1 chopped tomato
- 1 chopped onion
- ¾ tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
For Aloo Preparation:
- 10 baby potatoes
- 2 cups of water
- 2-3 tablespoons of oil
- 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder
- ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
For Dum Aloo Curry:
- 2 tablespoon of mustard oil
- 1 teaspoon crushed Kasuri Methi
- 1 cup curd
- ½ teaspoon hing
- 1 tablespoon red chili powder
- ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder
- ¾ teaspoon of coriander powder
- ¼ teaspoon cumin seeds
- Salt to taste
-
- First things first, boil the potatoes in a pressure cooker with 1-2 cups of water and ½ teaspoon of salt. Once the pressure cooker whistles for the second time, just turn off the flame and let the pressure cooker cool down before taking out the potatoes.
- Peel the potatoes and then with the help of a toothpick, prick all over the potatoes. Keep them in a separate vessel.
- Now it's time for roasting the spices for the Dum Aloo gravy. For this, heat 2-3 tablespoons of mustard oil in a pan.
- Once heated, add green chilies, cinnamon stick, cashews, cardamoms, cumin, fennel, coriander seeds, bay leaf, cloves and black pepper seeds. Saute till the aroma comes.
- Now add chopped onions and saute for 2 minutes.
- Next, add ginger-garlic paste and saute until the raw smell goes.
- Now add tomatoes and saute for another 3 minutes on low-medium flame.
- Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down.
- After this, transfer the mixture into a blender and grind it into a fine paste.
- Heat some oil in the pan and add ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder along with the Kashmiri red chili powder. Make sure the flame is low.
- Immediately add the boiled and pricked baby potatoes and fry them for 5-7 minutes.
- Take out the potatoes on a kitchen towel or tissue paper and keep it aside.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of mustard oil in a pan and then add cumin seeds.
- Let the seeds splutter and add ½ teaspoon of hing.
- After this, transfer the paste into the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes on low-medium flame.
- Now add chili, turmeric and coriander powder into the paste and stir until oil separates from the paste.
- Turn off the flame and let the paste cool down for 2 minutes while you whisk the curd.
- Add the whisked curd into the pan and stir nicely so that there are no lumps in the gravy.
- Turn on the flame and stir the gravy for 1-2 minutes.
- Add water to get your desired consistency.
- Give a good stir to the gravy and let it cook until a boil comes.
- Finally, add the fried potatoes and cover the lid of the pan.
- Let the curry cook for 15-20 minutes on low flame.
- Finally, add crushed Kasuri methi and turn off the flame of the stove.
You can serve this dish with naan, phulka or pulao.
- Always use whole spices for preparing the dish,
- People - 5
- kcal - 364 kcal
- Fat - 23 g
- Protein - 7 g
- Carbs - 35 g
- Fiber - 5 g
Things To Keep In Mind:
- Never boil the potatoes completely.
- You can add fresh cream as well to garnish the dish. This will give a rich and creamy texture to the dish.
- The dish usually isn't too spicy. So, if you want to have a bit of spicy flavour then you can add more green chilies.
- The dish won't take you too long when you put the things together.
