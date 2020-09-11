Punjabi Dum Aloo Recipe: Try This Rich Baby Potato Recipe

ENGLISH

    Punjabi Dum Aloo is a Punjabi dish prepared using baby potatoes in a spicy and rich gravy. The gravy itself is prepared with curd, onion, tomatoes and spices. Basically, Dum Aloo is a recipe which consists of cooking baby potatoes on a low flame. There can be times when you may want to try something new in your meal and for this, Punjabi Dum Aloo can be a great choice. The tomato-onion based gravy with curd will give you a phenomenal taste while the spices give a rich and authentic aroma to the dish.

    So, without delaying any more, let us jump to the recipe.

    Punjabi Dum Aloo Recipe
    Prep Time
    20 Mins
    Cook Time
    40M
    Total Time
    1 Hours0 Mins

    Serves: 5

    Ingredients

    • For Gravy:

      • 3 cloves
      • 2 tablespoon mustard oil
      • 2 finely chopped green chilies
      • 1 inch cinnamon stick
      • 1 bay leaf
      • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
      • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
      • ½ teaspoon fennel seeds
      • ¼ teaspoon black pepper seeds
      • 3 green cardamoms
      • 10 cashews
      • 1 chopped tomato
      • 1 chopped onion
      • ¾ tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

      For Aloo Preparation:

      • 10 baby potatoes
      • 2 cups of water
      • 2-3 tablespoons of oil
      • 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder
      • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
      • ½ teaspoon salt

      For Dum Aloo Curry:

      • 2 tablespoon of mustard oil
      • 1 teaspoon crushed Kasuri Methi
      • 1 cup curd
      • ½ teaspoon hing
      • 1 tablespoon red chili powder
      • ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder
      • ¾ teaspoon of coriander powder
      • ¼ teaspoon cumin seeds
      • Salt to taste
    How to Prepare
      • First things first, boil the potatoes in a pressure cooker with 1-2 cups of water and ½ teaspoon of salt. Once the pressure cooker whistles for the second time, just turn off the flame and let the pressure cooker cool down before taking out the potatoes.
      • Peel the potatoes and then with the help of a toothpick, prick all over the potatoes. Keep them in a separate vessel.
      • Now it's time for roasting the spices for the Dum Aloo gravy. For this, heat 2-3 tablespoons of mustard oil in a pan.
      • Once heated, add green chilies, cinnamon stick, cashews, cardamoms, cumin, fennel, coriander seeds, bay leaf, cloves and black pepper seeds. Saute till the aroma comes.
      • Now add chopped onions and saute for 2 minutes.
      • Next, add ginger-garlic paste and saute until the raw smell goes.
      • Now add tomatoes and saute for another 3 minutes on low-medium flame.
      • Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down.
      • After this, transfer the mixture into a blender and grind it into a fine paste.
      • Heat some oil in the pan and add ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder along with the Kashmiri red chili powder. Make sure the flame is low.
      • Immediately add the boiled and pricked baby potatoes and fry them for 5-7 minutes.
      • Take out the potatoes on a kitchen towel or tissue paper and keep it aside.
      • Heat 2 tablespoons of mustard oil in a pan and then add cumin seeds.
      • Let the seeds splutter and add ½ teaspoon of hing.
      • After this, transfer the paste into the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes on low-medium flame.
      • Now add chili, turmeric and coriander powder into the paste and stir until oil separates from the paste.
      • Turn off the flame and let the paste cool down for 2 minutes while you whisk the curd.
      • Add the whisked curd into the pan and stir nicely so that there are no lumps in the gravy.
      • Turn on the flame and stir the gravy for 1-2 minutes.
      • Add water to get your desired consistency.
      • Give a good stir to the gravy and let it cook until a boil comes.
      • Finally, add the fried potatoes and cover the lid of the pan.
      • Let the curry cook for 15-20 minutes on low flame.
      • Finally, add crushed Kasuri methi and turn off the flame of the stove.

      You can serve this dish with naan, phulka or pulao.

    Instructions
    • Always use whole spices for preparing the dish,
    Nutritional Information
    • People - 5
    • kcal - 364 kcal
    • Fat - 23 g
    • Protein - 7 g
    • Carbs - 35 g
    • Fiber - 5 g

    Things To Keep In Mind:

    • Never boil the potatoes completely.
    • You can add fresh cream as well to garnish the dish. This will give a rich and creamy texture to the dish.
    • The dish usually isn't too spicy. So, if you want to have a bit of spicy flavour then you can add more green chilies.
    • The dish won't take you too long when you put the things together.

    Story first published: Friday, September 11, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
