Dahi Paratha Recipe: Follow These Easy Steps To Cook Something New

Paratha is one of the most-loved food items across India. Irrespective of the region and culture, people love to have parathas on every occasion. Parathas are usually prepared by stuffing cooked vegetables in wheat flour dough.

Today we are here with a special paratha recipe known as Dahi Paratha. Now you must be thinking whether you have to add Dahi (curd or yogurt) as a stuffing in the dough. Well, we are here to dismiss your confusion and help you in preparing Dahi Paratha. Scroll down the article to read the below article.

Dahi Paratha Recipe Dahi Paratha Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Meal Serves: 8 Ingredients 2 cups of wheat flour 1 cup curd/ yogurt 2 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves 2 tablespoon chopped mint leaves 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste 1 teaspoon Kasuri methi ¼ teaspoon ajwain/ carom seeds ¼ teaspoon turmeric ¼ teaspoon cumin powder ½ teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder ½ teaspoon garam masala 2 tablespoon of oil Salt according to taste ¾ cup water for kneading

How to Prepare Take a large bowl and add 2 cups of wheat flour into it. Now add ¼ teaspoon turmeric, ¼ teaspoon cumin powder, ½ teaspoon Kashmiri red chili powder, 2 tablespoon mint, 2 tablespoon coriander, 1 teaspoon Kasuri methi, 1 teaspoon ginger paste, ¼ teaspoon ajwain and ½ teaspoon garam masala. Mix well and then add salt according to your taste along with 2 tablespoons of oil. After this, mix again. You need to mix so well that the flour's texture feels like that of breadcrumbs. The spices must get mixed well in the flour. Once the spices are mixed well, add 1 cup of fresh curd in the mixture. After this, you can begin the kneading process. In case, you need water, take the same in little quantities and knead the dough. Once the dough is ready, take 1 teaspoon of oil and grease it on the dough. Let the dough rest for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, pinch a small ball-sized dough and roll it nicely between your palms. Roll the ball into a small roti, thicker than usual rotis. Spread ½ teaspoon of oil and fold the roti into a semi-circle and then fold it once again to give it a cone shape. Now dust it with wheat flour and roll it into triangular parathas. Heat the Tawa and place the triangular parathas on it. Cook the parathas on medium-high flame by flipping the parathas on both sides. If you wish then you can grease some butter or ghee on the cooked parathas. Flip again and cook on both the sides so that the ghee or butter gets absorbed. Serve it with gravy, raita or sauce and pickles.

Nutritional Information People - 8

kcal - 150kcal

Fat - 6.2 g

Protein - 2.6g

Carbs - 15.7 g

Fiber - 2.6 g

Things To Keep In Mind

Always avoid using running curd. The curd needs to be thick and creamy.

In case, you do not want to make triangular parathas, you can make parathas of any desired shape.

You can also add chopped green chilies if you want to have a spicy taste.

Add water for kneading only if there's a need for the same.

You can also add chat masala to give the parathas a tangy flavour.

