Recipe For Rice Flour Roti Also Known As ‘Chawal Ke Aate Ki Roti’
In India, rice and chapati are widely consumed as they are one of the essentials in almost every main course. Though India is a country where people belonging to different cultures stay together in harmony, still they prefer rice and chapati on their plates. There could be times when you may get bored of eating that same roti again and again. In such a case, having fast food may seem a better option, owing to the fact that fast food isn't healthy at all. Therefore, we are here to share the recipe for roti made up of rice flour.
This is a kind of roti that is loved across the country. In common language, it is known as Chawal Ke Aate Ki Roti. These are quite soft and easy to prepare. The best thing about these rotis is that they are quite healthy. Scroll down the article to read more about the recipe.
Things To Keep In Mind
- Always make sure that the water quantity is at least ¼ less than that of the rice.
- You need to cook the rice flour in hot water, only then the rotis will be soft.
- You can also add some spices in the flour to give a tangy or spicy flavour to the rotis.