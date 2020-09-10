Paneer Kali Mirch Recipe: How To Make Black Pepper Paneer Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

Paneer Kali Mirch is a tasty Indian dish prepared using paneer, pepper and onion-curd gravy. The dish is a beautiful blend of creamy gravy and the pungency of peppercorns. While onions add a traditional Indian flavour to the dish, the curd adds a sour taste. Once you taste paneer kali mirch, you will get a subtle taste of cream and curd along with a spicy note.

But if you think making paneer kali mirch is a difficult process then this is not the truth. One can prepare it in a very easy way. To know how you can prepare paneer kali mirch, scroll down the article to read the recipe.

Paneer Kali Mirch Recipe Paneer Kali Mirch Recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 20M Total Time 35 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Meal Serves: 4 Ingredients 4 tablespoons of cooking oil 2 large chopped onions 2 finely chopped green chilies 1 inch chopped ginger 4 cloves of garlic 10-12 cashews 3-4 green cardamom 1-inch cinnamon stick 1 bay leaf 3-4 cloves 250 grams of Paneer cubes ¼ cup of plain curd ½ teaspoon crushed peppercorns ½ teaspoon cumin powder ¼ teaspoon garam masala ½ teaspoon coriander powder ¾ tablespoon salt ¾ cup of water 3 ½ tablespoons of cream

How to Prepare Heat 1.5 tablespoons of cooking oil in a pan. Now add 1 inch cinnamon stick, 3-4 cloves, 1 bay leaf and 3-4 cardamom in it. Let them splutter in the oil on a medium flame. Do not burn the ingredients. Add chopped garlic and ginger into the pan and cook them for 1 minute. Add chopped chilies and onions into the pan. Now saute the content on a medium flame. Saute the onions, ginger, garlic and chilies for 2 minutes. After this, add 10-12 cashews into the pan and saute for 3-4 minutes. Once the onions and cashews turn golden brown, turn off the flame and keep the content aside. Once the mixture cools down, transfer the same into a blender and blend it in a smooth paste. Please do not add water. After this, blend the peppercorns into a coarse mixture using a spice blender. Heat the remaining oil in the pan on a medium flame. Now add the paste that you made using onions, cashews, whole spices, garlic, ginger, etc. On medium flame, stir the paste well into the hot oil. Cook the onion paste for 3-4 minutes and then turn off the gas. After 3-4 minutes add whisked curd/yogurt into the paste and mix well. Stir the curd until it gets mixed well in the paste and there are no lumps. Put the pan back on the heat and cook for 2-3 minutes on medium flame. Now add all the spices such as coriander, cumin powder, salt and garam masala and mix well. After this add ¾ cup of water and salt. Cover the lid of the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Open the lid and add fresh cream into the pan and stir well. Cook for another 30-40 seconds. Now add coarse peppercorn powder into the mixture and cook for another 1 minute. After this, add the paneer cubes and mix well. Let the paneer simmer for 3-4 minutes on medium flame. After this, turn off the flame and serve paneer kali mirch with butter roti or phulka.

Nutritional Information People - 4

kcal - 278kcal

Fat - 23 g

Protein - 10g

Carbs - 9g

Fiber - 2 g

Things To Keep In Mind

If you cannot eat too spicy, then you can skip the green chilies.

Always use fresh cream for preparing paneer kali mirch.

If you wish, then you can fry paneer beforehand.

Always whisk the curd at room temperature, before adding it into the mixture.

You can add water depending upon your preference for the consistency of the gravy.

