    Cocktail Fish Finger Recipe | Crispy Fish Finger Recipe

    Posted By: Pooja Gupta
    |

    Cocktail fish fingers is a tasty fusion recipe, which is very easy and fast to make. It is made by marinating the fish first with spices and old monk and then it is coated in the flour batter and fried until it turns crispy.

    This deep-fried fish finger is an amazing recipe to try at home. Serve it hot with a tartar sauce, mayonnaise dip or any kind of a chutney. Your guests will simply love it.

    Prep Time
    5 Hours
    Cook Time
    35M
    Total Time
    5 Hours 35 Mins

    Recipe By: Chef Mohammad Mustak

    Recipe Type: Snacks

    Serves: 2

    Ingredients

    • Fish - 2 cups

      Old monk - 2 tbsp

      Mustard - 2 tsp

      Dejon - 2 tsp

      Mustard sauce - 2 tsp

      Lemon juice - 2 lemons

      Thyme - to taste

      Seasoning - to taste

      Flour - 1 cup

      Corn flour - 3 tbsp

      Egg - 1

    How to Prepare

    • 1. Cut the fish in a batten shape.

      2. Marinate the fish with garlic, lime juice, pinch of mustard sauce, seasoning and old monk.

      3. Soak it at least for five hours.

      4. Now, we need to prepare the batter.

      5. Prepare the batter by using flour, a little bit of corn flour, salt and black pepper.

      6. Add 1 egg and mix it with chilled water.

      7. Take out the marinated fish and squeeze gently.

      8. Dip the fish into the batter.

      9. Now, deep fry it in the oil till the time it turns into a crispy golden brown in colour.

      10. Once it's ready, serve with tartar sauce and a salad.

    Instructions
    • 1. The corn flour is added to bind the batter and the fish.
    Nutritional Information
    • Serves - 1 piece
    • Calories - 158 cal
    • Fat - 9.3 g
    • Protein - 6.3 g
    • Carbohydrates - 12 g
    • Sugar - 0.9 g
    • Dietary fibre - 0.9 g

    Close