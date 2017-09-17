Cocktail Fish Finger Recipe | Crispy Fish Finger Recipe Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Cocktail fish fingers is a tasty fusion recipe, which is very easy and fast to make. It is made by marinating the fish first with spices and old monk and then it is coated in the flour batter and fried until it turns crispy.

This deep-fried fish finger is an amazing recipe to try at home. Serve it hot with a tartar sauce, mayonnaise dip or any kind of a chutney. Your guests will simply love it.

Cocktail Fish Finger Recipe | Masala Fish Fingers Recipe | Crispy Fish Finger Recipe Cocktail Fish Finger Recipe | Masala Fish Fingers Recipe | Crispy Fish Finger Recipe Prep Time 5 Hours Cook Time 35M Total Time 5 Hours 35 Mins Recipe By: Chef Mohammad Mustak Recipe Type: Snacks Serves: 2 Ingredients Fish - 2 cups Old monk - 2 tbsp Mustard - 2 tsp Dejon - 2 tsp Mustard sauce - 2 tsp Lemon juice - 2 lemons Thyme - to taste Seasoning - to taste Flour - 1 cup Corn flour - 3 tbsp Egg - 1 How to Prepare 1. Cut the fish in a batten shape. 2. Marinate the fish with garlic, lime juice, pinch of mustard sauce, seasoning and old monk. 3. Soak it at least for five hours. 4. Now, we need to prepare the batter. 5. Prepare the batter by using flour, a little bit of corn flour, salt and black pepper. 6. Add 1 egg and mix it with chilled water. 7. Take out the marinated fish and squeeze gently. 8. Dip the fish into the batter. 9. Now, deep fry it in the oil till the time it turns into a crispy golden brown in colour. 10. Once it's ready, serve with tartar sauce and a salad. Instructions 1. The corn flour is added to bind the batter and the fish. Nutritional Information Serves - 1 piece

Calories - 158 cal

Fat - 9.3 g

Protein - 6.3 g

Carbohydrates - 12 g

Sugar - 0.9 g

Dietary fibre - 0.9 g

