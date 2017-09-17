Just In
Cocktail Fish Finger Recipe | Crispy Fish Finger Recipe
Cocktail fish fingers is a tasty fusion recipe, which is very easy and fast to make. It is made by marinating the fish first with spices and old monk and then it is coated in the flour batter and fried until it turns crispy.
This deep-fried fish finger is an amazing recipe to try at home. Serve it hot with a tartar sauce, mayonnaise dip or any kind of a chutney. Your guests will simply love it.
Recipe By: Chef Mohammad Mustak
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 2
-
Fish - 2 cups
Old monk - 2 tbsp
Mustard - 2 tsp
Dejon - 2 tsp
Mustard sauce - 2 tsp
Lemon juice - 2 lemons
Thyme - to taste
Seasoning - to taste
Flour - 1 cup
Corn flour - 3 tbsp
Egg - 1
-
1. Cut the fish in a batten shape.
2. Marinate the fish with garlic, lime juice, pinch of mustard sauce, seasoning and old monk.
3. Soak it at least for five hours.
4. Now, we need to prepare the batter.
5. Prepare the batter by using flour, a little bit of corn flour, salt and black pepper.
6. Add 1 egg and mix it with chilled water.
7. Take out the marinated fish and squeeze gently.
8. Dip the fish into the batter.
9. Now, deep fry it in the oil till the time it turns into a crispy golden brown in colour.
10. Once it's ready, serve with tartar sauce and a salad.
- 1. The corn flour is added to bind the batter and the fish.
- Serves - 1 piece
- Calories - 158 cal
- Fat - 9.3 g
- Protein - 6.3 g
- Carbohydrates - 12 g
- Sugar - 0.9 g
- Dietary fibre - 0.9 g
