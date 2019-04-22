Club Toast Recipe: How To Make Stuffed Three-Layered Sandwich Recipes oi-Lekhaka

Club Toast | Indian Sandwich | Boldsky

Club toast is a modern Indian sandwich which is eaten as a breakfast item and snack. It is a stuffed three-layered sandwich. It is a delicious and nutritious vegetarian recipe which is loved by all kids. It is filled with colourful veggies and the nutritious paneer.

CLUB TOAST RECIPE | HOW TO MAKE CLUB TOAST| CLUB TOAST FOR BREAKFAST | CLUB TOAST RECIPE club toast recipe | how to make club toast| club toast for breakfast | club toast recipe Prep Time 15 Mins Cook Time 10M Total Time 25 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Breakfast/Snack Serves: 2 Ingredients 1. White bread - 6 (toasted) 2. Cabbage - 1 cup grated 3. Paneer - 1 cup (cut in small cubes) 4. Carrot - 1 cup grated 5. Butter - 2 tbsp 6. Mustard sauce - 1 tbsp 7. Tomato ketchup - 2 tbsp 8. Salt - to taste 9. Pepper - as required How to Prepare 1.Take a pan and heat ½ tbsp butter in it

2. Roast the paneer slices till they turn slightly brown

3. Take them out in the same bowl

4. Take 1 slice of toasted bread and apply tomato ketchup on it

5. Spread some grated carrot, cabbage and a pinch of salt and pepper

6. Take another slice of toasted bread and spread the butter on it

7.Put the buttered slice on top of the bread that was covered before

8.Apply mustard sauce on top of the 2nd slice and spread the roasted paneer on it

9.Add a pinch of salt and pepper

10.Take another slice of toasted bread and spread the butter on it and place it on the paneer-covered toast

11.Heat the same buttered pan on which paneer was roasted

12. Place the sandwich and roast it well till both the sides become crisp and brown. Apply some butter too if required

13. Take it out on a plate and serve hot with your choice of accompaniment. Instructions To be consumed immediately otherwise the sandwich will get soggy. Nutritional Information Serving Size - 2 pieces (529 g)

Calories - 750 cal

Fats - 28.9 g

Proteins - 24.2 g

Carbs - 100.3 g

Fibre - 18.9 g

