TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Sri Lank Bomb Blasts — Fresh Explosion Near Church In Colombo
-
- IPL 2019: RR vs DC — Live Update
- Renault Announces Summer Service Camp
- Bharat Trailer: Salman & Katrina Starrer Is Winning Hearts!
- Samsung Postpones Galaxy Fold Launch Following Display Issues
- Sensex Slumps 500 Points On Rising Oil Prices; IT Stocks Gain
- Aish Is A Vision In Her Gown
- Rourkela: A Weekend Getaway
Club Toast Recipe: How To Make Stuffed Three-Layered Sandwich
Club toast is a modern Indian sandwich which is eaten as a breakfast item and snack. It is a stuffed three-layered sandwich. It is a delicious and nutritious vegetarian recipe which is loved by all kids. It is filled with colourful veggies and the nutritious paneer.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Breakfast/Snack
Serves: 2
-
1. White bread - 6 (toasted)
2. Cabbage - 1 cup grated
3. Paneer - 1 cup (cut in small cubes)
4. Carrot - 1 cup grated
5. Butter - 2 tbsp
6. Mustard sauce - 1 tbsp
7. Tomato ketchup - 2 tbsp
8. Salt - to taste
9. Pepper - as required
-
1.Take a pan and heat ½ tbsp butter in it
-
2. Roast the paneer slices till they turn slightly brown
-
3. Take them out in the same bowl
-
4. Take 1 slice of toasted bread and apply tomato ketchup on it
-
5. Spread some grated carrot, cabbage and a pinch of salt and pepper
-
6. Take another slice of toasted bread and spread the butter on it
-
7.Put the buttered slice on top of the bread that was covered before
-
8.Apply mustard sauce on top of the 2nd slice and spread the roasted paneer on it
-
9.Add a pinch of salt and pepper
-
10.Take another slice of toasted bread and spread the butter on it and place it on the paneer-covered toast
-
11.Heat the same buttered pan on which paneer was roasted
-
12. Place the sandwich and roast it well till both the sides become crisp and brown. Apply some butter too if required
-
13. Take it out on a plate and serve hot with your choice of accompaniment.
- To be consumed immediately otherwise the sandwich will get soggy.
- Serving Size - 2 pieces (529 g)
- Calories - 750 cal
- Fats - 28.9 g
- Proteins - 24.2 g
- Carbs - 100.3 g
- Fibre - 18.9 g
STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE CLUB TOAST
1. Take a pan and heat ½ tbsp butter in it.
2. Roast the paneer slices till they turn slightly brown.
3. Take 1 slice of toasted bread and apply tomato ketchup on it.
5. Spread some grated carrot, cabbage and a pinch of salt and pepper.
6. Take another slice of toasted bread and spread the butter on it.
7. Put the buttered slice on top of the bread that was covered before.
8. Apply mustard sauce on top of the 2nd slice and spread the roasted paneer on it.
10. Take another slice of toasted bread and spread the butter on it and place it on the paneer-covered toast.
11. Heat the same buttered pan on which paneer was roasted.
12. Place the sandwich and roast it well till both the sides become crisp and brown. Apply some butter too if required.
13. Take it out on a plate and serve hot with your choice of accompaniment.