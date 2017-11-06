Just In
How To Make Kadalebele (Chana Dal) Chutney
Chana dal chutney is a South Indian home-made dish. It is usually prepared as a breakfast side dish which can be served with the main course. The chutney has many variations to it; this particular chutney is made with roasted chana dal and urad dal as the main ingredients.
Unlike other chutneys which do not require the use of stove, this chana dal chutney requires the lentils to be roasted well. This is what makes the dish super yummy and finger-licking. The final step of tempering the chutney should be considered important as the crunchiness of the tadka ingredients makes this dish a super-hero from a hero.
Roasted chana dal chutney is usually served with idlis, vadas and dosas. It can also be mixed with rice and eaten. The tangy flavour, the aroma because of the tamarind and the tadka make one want more.
Chana dal chutney is quick and easy to prepare at home. So, if you'd like to try our version of the roasted chana dal chutney, watch the video and also follow the detailed step-by-step procedure containing images.
CHANA DAL CHUTNEY VIDEO RECIPE
Recipe By: Kavyashree S
Recipe Type: Side dish
Serves: 3
-
For Chutney:
Chana dal - 3 tbsp
Split urad dal - 1 tbsp
Oil - 3 tbsp
Curry leaves - 7
Red chillies (Byadgi) - 3
Coconut (grated) - 1 cup
Tamarind - half a lemon size
Salt - 1½ tsp
Water - ½ cup
Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
Hing (asafoetida) - a pinch
For tempering (tadka):
Split urad dal - 1 tsp
Oil - 1½ tbsp
Curry leaves - 7
Red chillies - 1-2
-
1. Add 3 tablespoons of oil in a heated pan.
2. Add chana dal and 1 tablespoon of urad dal to it.
3. Sauté well on medium flame for it to turn golden brown.
4. Add 7 curry leaves and 3 red chillies to enhance the taste.
5. Remove the pan and allow it to cool for 10 minutes.
6. Keep it aside.
7. Take a mixer jar and add the grated coconut.
8. Add tamarind and salt.
9. Add the roasted dal to it.
10. Lastly, add half a cup of water and grind it into a coarse consistency.
11. Transfer the ground mixture into a bowl and keep it aside.
12. Now, take a tempering pan and add oil.
13. Add mustard seeds and allow it to splutter.
14. Then, add urad dal and hing.
15. Further, add curry leaves and chillies.
16. Allow it to splutter until the urad dal turns golden brown.
17. Finally, pour the tadka onto the bowl of chutney and serve it along with your preferred main course.
- 1. Make sure to roast the chana and urad dal to the right colour.
- 2. Roast on medium flame as roasting on high flame can burn the lentils quickly.
- 3. Amount of spiciness required can be according to one's preference.
- 4. Coarse consistency of the chutney is usually what makes it tasty but it can also be made into a smooth consistency by adding a little extra water.
- Serving Size - 1 cup
- Calories - 350 cal
- Fat - 10 g
- Protein - 20g
- Carbohydrates - 65 g
- Fibre - 19.1 g
