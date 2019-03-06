TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Bread Rasmalai Recipe: How To Make Bread Rasmalai For Holi
Bread Rasmalai is a North Indian sweet that is eaten during festivals like Holi, Diwali, etc. Rasmalai is generally made with chena and sometimes with instant rasgullas and takes a lot of time for fermentation so that it gives a fluffy texture. But bread rasmalai is an easy and fast recipe that can be made instantly at home and can be served anytime during the festivals.
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Sweet
Serves: 2
-
White bread - 4 slices
Sugar - ¾ th cup
Raisins - 8-10
Pistachios - 8-10
Almonds soaked - 8-10
Cashew nuts - 8-10 crushed
Milk - 1 litre full fat milk
Saffron - 1 pinch
-
1. Take a slice of white bread and with the help of a glass or any round object, cut the bread into circles and remove the leftovers. Repeat the same for all the bread slices
-
2. Take a pan and keep the milk to boil
-
3. When the milk is reduced to half, add sugar, saffron, crushed cashews, raisins and almonds. Add only a little bit of the dry fruits and keep the rest aside
-
4. Keep stirring the milk till it becomes thick and slightly yellow in colour
-
5. Keep the cut bread slices in a plate
-
6. Take the milk mixture and pour it all over the spread bread slices
-
7. Garnish with dry fruits - raisins, cashews, almonds and pistachios
-
8. Serve it hot or cold.
- Stir the milk continuously while boiling it. Consume it within half an hour of preparation or else the bread will get soggy.
- 4 pieces - 520 g
- Cal - 1157
- fat - 34.1g
- protein - 33.3g
- Carb - 183.7g
- fiber - 8.9g
