Aloo Paneer Kofta Recipe | Paneer Kofta Recipe (No Onions No Garlic)

1. Add the boiled potatoes in a mixing bowl.

2. Add paneer and mix it thoroughly, so that there no lumps formed.

3. Add rock salt and milk powder.

4. Then, add crushed black pepper and red chilli powder.

5. Further, add green chilli and coriander leaves.

6. Add 2 tablespoons of corn flour and mix well.

7. Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll it with your palms.

8. Make a dip in the centre with your finger.

9. Add a teaspoon of the mixed dry fruits.

10. Seal it well and roll it into an oval-shaped ball.

11. Take a plate and spread the corn flour for coating.

12. Coat the kofta well with the corn flour.

13. Once done, refrigerate the koftas for half an hour.

14. Heat oil in a pan for frying.

15. Drop the koftas one after the other in the oil.

16. Fry them well and flip them over to cook on the other side.

17. Fry them until they turn golden brown in colour and remove them from the oil.

18. Serve hot.