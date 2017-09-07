Aloo Paneer Kofta Recipe | Paneer Kofta Recipe (No Onions No Garlic)

Aloo paneer kofta is a traditional North Indian snack prepared with potatoes and paneer. It is prepared during festivals and regular parties and celebrations. It is a hit as a tea-time snack. However, an important thing to note here is that onion and garlic are not added when it is prepared during any festival. In other cases, these can be added.
Aloo paneer kofta is prepared by making oval-shaped balls of mashed paneer and potatoes, mixed with aromatic spices, and fried in hot oil with a coating of corn flour. Serve it with tomato sauce or any chutney of your choice. Pudina or mint chutney goes very well with aloo paneer kofta.
Here is a video recipe followed by step-by-step procedure of how to make aloo paneer kofta.
ALOO PANEER KOFTA VIDEO RECIPE
Recipe By: Meena Bhandari
Recipe Type: Snacks
Serves: 6 pieces
-
Boiled potatoes (peeled) - 2
Paneer - 100 g
Rock salt - 2 tsp
Milk powder - 1 tbsp
Crushed black pepper - 2 tsp
Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
Green chilli (finely chopped) - 1 tsp
Coriander leaves (finely chopped) - 1 tbsp
Corn flour - 2 tbsp + for coating
Mixed dry fruits (chopped) - ¼th cup
Oil - for frying
-
1. Add the boiled potatoes in a mixing bowl.
2. Add paneer and mix it thoroughly, so that there no lumps formed.
3. Add rock salt and milk powder.
4. Then, add crushed black pepper and red chilli powder.
5. Further, add green chilli and coriander leaves.
6. Add 2 tablespoons of corn flour and mix well.
7. Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll it with your palms.
8. Make a dip in the centre with your finger.
9. Add a teaspoon of the mixed dry fruits.
10. Seal it well and roll it into an oval-shaped ball.
11. Take a plate and spread the corn flour for coating.
12. Coat the kofta well with the corn flour.
13. Once done, refrigerate the koftas for half an hour.
14. Heat oil in a pan for frying.
15. Drop the koftas one after the other in the oil.
16. Fry them well and flip them over to cook on the other side.
17. Fry them until they turn golden brown in colour and remove them from the oil.
18. Serve hot.
- 1. You can add khoya instead of milk powder to make the kofta rich.
- 2. You can add any dry fruit of your preference.
- 3. You can add onions and garlic if the kofta is prepared on regular days.
- Serving Size - 1 piece
- Calories - 208 cal
- Fat - 20 g
- Protein - 10 g
- Carbohydrates - 40 g
- Fibre - 3 g
