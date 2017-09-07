Subscribe to Boldsky
Aloo Paneer Kofta Recipe | Paneer Kofta Recipe (No Onions No Garlic)

Posted By: Staff

Aloo paneer kofta is a traditional North Indian snack prepared with potatoes and paneer. It is prepared during festivals and regular parties and celebrations. It is a hit as a tea-time snack. However, an important thing to note here is that onion and garlic are not added when it is prepared during any festival. In other cases, these can be added.

Aloo paneer kofta is prepared by making oval-shaped balls of mashed paneer and potatoes, mixed with aromatic spices, and fried in hot oil with a coating of corn flour. Serve it with tomato sauce or any chutney of your choice. Pudina or mint chutney goes very well with aloo paneer kofta.

Here is a video recipe followed by step-by-step procedure of how to make aloo paneer kofta.

ALOO PANEER KOFTA VIDEO RECIPE

ALOO PANEER KOFTA RECIPE | PANEER KOFTA RECIPE (NO ONIONS NO GARLIC) | STUFFED ALOO PANEER KOFTA | PANEER KOFTA WITHOUT GRAVY
Aloo Paneer Kofta Recipe | Paneer Kofta Recipe (No Onions No Garlic) | Stuffed Aloo Paneer Kofta | Paneer Kofta Without Gravy
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20M
Total Time
35 Mins

Recipe By: Meena Bhandari

Recipe Type: Snacks

Serves: 6 pieces

Ingredients

  • Boiled potatoes (peeled) - 2

    Paneer - 100 g

    Rock salt - 2 tsp

    Milk powder - 1 tbsp

    Crushed black pepper - 2 tsp

    Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

    Green chilli (finely chopped) - 1 tsp

    Coriander leaves (finely chopped) - 1 tbsp

    Corn flour - 2 tbsp + for coating

    Mixed dry fruits (chopped) - ¼th cup

    Oil - for frying

How to Prepare

  • 1. Add the boiled potatoes in a mixing bowl.

    2. Add paneer and mix it thoroughly, so that there no lumps formed.

    3. Add rock salt and milk powder.

    4. Then, add crushed black pepper and red chilli powder.

    5. Further, add green chilli and coriander leaves.

    6. Add 2 tablespoons of corn flour and mix well.

    7. Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll it with your palms.

    8. Make a dip in the centre with your finger.

    9. Add a teaspoon of the mixed dry fruits.

    10. Seal it well and roll it into an oval-shaped ball.

    11. Take a plate and spread the corn flour for coating.

    12. Coat the kofta well with the corn flour.

    13. Once done, refrigerate the koftas for half an hour.

    14. Heat oil in a pan for frying.

    15. Drop the koftas one after the other in the oil.

    16. Fry them well and flip them over to cook on the other side.

    17. Fry them until they turn golden brown in colour and remove them from the oil.

    18. Serve hot.

Instructions
  • 1. You can add khoya instead of milk powder to make the kofta rich.
  • 2. You can add any dry fruit of your preference.
  • 3. You can add onions and garlic if the kofta is prepared on regular days.
Nutritional Information
  • Serving Size - 1 piece
  • Calories - 208 cal
  • Fat - 20 g
  • Protein - 10 g
  • Carbohydrates - 40 g
  • Fibre - 3 g

STEP BY STEP - HOW TO MAKE ALOO PANEER KOFTA

1. Add the boiled potatoes in a mixing bowl.

2. Add paneer and mix it thoroughly, so that there no lumps formed.

3. Add rock salt and milk powder.

4. Then, add crushed black pepper and red chilli powder.

5. Further, add green chilli and coriander leaves.

6. Add 2 tablespoons of corn flour and mix well.

7. Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll it with your palms.

8. Make a dip in the centre with your finger.

aloo paneer kofta recipe

9. Add a teaspoon of the mixed dry fruits.

aloo paneer kofta recipe

10. Seal it well and roll it into an oval-shaped ball.

aloo paneer kofta recipe

11. Take a plate and spread the corn flour for coating.

12. Coat the kofta well with the corn flour.

aloo paneer kofta recipe

13. Once done, refrigerate the koftas for half an hour.

aloo paneer kofta recipe

14. Heat oil in a pan for frying.

aloo paneer kofta recipe

15. Drop the koftas one after the other in the oil.

aloo paneer kofta recipe

16. Fry them well and flip them over to cook on the other side.

17. Fry them until they turn golden brown in colour and remove them from the oil.

18. Serve hot.

