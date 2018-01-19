Aloo Matar Gravy Recipe: How To Prepare Potato Peas Gravy At Home

Aloo Matar Gravy Recipe | How To Prepare Alu Matar Gravy | Boldsky

Aloo matar gravy is an authentic dish that hails from the state of Punjab. It is favoured in all of North India as well.

Aloo matar gravy is prepared as a side dish that can be served with rotis and rice as well. The aloo and peas are combined with a tomato-based gravy and a whole load of spices. It is then pressure cooked and garnished with coriander leaves.

Aloo matar gravy consists of potatoes and peas which are a favourite of almost every household. The silky and spicy rich gravy combined with the sweetness of peas and potato makes everyone ask for more.

Aloo matar gravy is usually served in restaurants. But if you would like to try this recipe at home, then watch the video and learn how to make it with the help of the step-by-step procedure including images.

ALOO MATAR GRAVY RECIPE | HOW TO PREPARE ALU MATAR GRAVY | POTATO PEAS GRAVY RECIPE | ALOO MUTTER CURRY RECIPE | POTATO PEAS CURRY RECIPE Aloo Matar Gravy Recipe | How To Prepare Alu Matar Gravy | Potato Peas Gravy Recipe | Potato Peas Curry Recipe Prep Time 10 Mins Cook Time 30M Total Time 40 Mins Recipe By: Meena Bhandari Recipe Type: Side dish Serves: 3-4 Ingredients Onion - 1 cup (chopped) Tomato - 2 tomatoes (cut into cubes) Oil - 1 tbsp + 2½ tbsp Garlic cloves - 4 (peeled) Ginger - 1 tsp (grated) Green chillies - 1 tsp (chopped) Potatoes - 3 Green peas - 1 cup Jeera - 1 tsp Salt - 2 tsp Turmeric powder - ¼th tsp Red chilli powder - 2 tsp Dhaniya powder - 2 tsp Water - 1 cup Garam masala - ½ tsp Jeera powder - ½ tsp How to Prepare 1. Add a tablespoon of oil in a heated pan. 2. Add the chopped onions. 3. Sauté well until it turns to golden brown in colour. 4. Add the cut tomatoes and sauté continuously for a minute to avoid it from burning. 5. Add the grated ginger and 4 garlic cloves. 6. Add the chopped green chillies and sauté well for a minute. 7. It is done once the skin of the tomatoes starts to peel off. 8. Allow it to cool for 10 minutes. 9. Meanwhile, take 3 washed potatoes and peel the skin off. 10. Further, cut it into cubes. Keep it aside. 11. Add the sautéed mixture in a mixer jar. 12. Grind it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside. 13. Now, add 2½ tablespoons of oil in a heated pressure cooker. 14. Add jeera and allow it to splutter. 15. Add the cut potatoes and stir well. Let it cook for a minute. 16. Add the ground paste and mix it well. 17. Then, add salt and turmeric powder. 18. Add red chilli powder and dhaniya powder to spice up the dish. Mix well. 19. Add the green peas and mix it again. 20. Further, add a cup of water. 21. Close the lid and pressure cook it for upto 3 whistles. 22. Once done, take it off the stove and allow the pressure to settle. 23. Now, open the lid and add garam masala and jeera powder to it. 24. Finally, garnish it with coriander leaves. 25. Serve hot. Instructions Make sure to wash the potatoes before peeling it.

The frying of onions and tomatoes makes this dish more delicious. Variation to this is to add the raw onions and tomatoes.

There is no need to fry the puree, as it was already fried prior to mixing it.

Ensure to pressure cook it for atleast 3 whistles. Nutritional Information Serving size - 1 cup

Calories - 123cal

Fat - 3.7g

Protein - 4.11g

Carbohydrates - 20.6g

Sugar - 3.94g

Fibre - 5.1g

