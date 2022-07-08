ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A 3-Ingredient Homemade And Organic Recipe To Burn Unwanted Belly Fat

    Posted By:
    |

    A weight loss journey can be tricky; a combination of daily exercise, good diet and healthy lifestyle can make a person fit and help them reduce weight in a healthy way.

    According to a study published in a journal BMC Public Health, diet and exercise can help lose around 6-7 per cent of abdominal fat, which is the main cause of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart diseases and liver problems. [1]

    Here is an amazing homemade and organic recipe that can help you burn unwanted belly fat. People who are planning to start their weight loss journey by making a few changes in their lifestyle must include this drink in their diet. It is easy to make, simple and effective for weight loss.

    Take a look at the recipe.

    How To Prepare

    More WEIGHT LOSS News

    [ of 5 - Users]
    Story first published: Friday, July 8, 2022, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2022
    Read more about: weight loss belly fat drink recipe
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion