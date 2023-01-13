Pregnancy: How To Exercise In The Third Trimester Prenatal oi-Amritha K

During pregnancy, you may feel more tired than usual and your back might ache. But you should get moving because regular exercise offers a number of benefits to both you and your foetus.

It is especially important during the third trimester of pregnancy to exercise when you can. A gentle walk around the block or a stretching session can also improve your mood and sleep. Make it a regular habit, and you will improve your chances of an easier labour and faster recovery [1].

Nevertheless, you should avoid activities requiring jumping, hopping, or running during the third trimester. The following tips will assist you in exercising safely during your third trimester of pregnancy.

Benefits Of Exercise In The Third Trimester

During your third and final trimester, regular exercise can help ease some of the discomfort caused by pregnancy. However, if you experience pregnancy complications, you may need to avoid certain exercises [2].

Among the benefits of exercising during the third trimester are improved cardiovascular function, weight loss management, reduced muscular and skeletal discomfort, lowered lower extremity swelling, reduced risk of developing gestational diabetes, hypertension/preeclampsia, improved mood and stability, and a shorter labour.

Additionally, studies have shown that if you exercise regularly during the third trimester, your child will have lower body fat, improved stress tolerance and advanced neurobehavioural development [3].

Tips On How To Exercise In The Third Trimester

Walking: If you are new to regular exercise, jogging or walking can be an excellent workout. Walking is an easy and quick cardio activity that is not too stressful on your joints [4].

Pilates and yoga: During these gentle workouts, you will strengthen your core and pelvic floor, which will aid in balancing your body and comforting you during labour. Additionally, yoga may help you sleep better, reduce your stress, anxiety, and alleviate pregnancy-related symptoms such as back pain, headaches, and shortness of breath [5].

Swimming and aqua aerobics: If you are able to access a swimming pool, take advantage of aqua sports. Lap swimming is an excellent total body exercise. It can also be therapeutic for women suffering from aches and pains. In addition to relieving tired legs and backs, water assists in preventing overheating [6].

Kegel exercises: The Kegel exercises, also called pelvic floor exercises, may help you avoid the possibility of leaking urine, which can occur after childbirth in some women. Kegel exercises involve holding and relaxing your pelvic muscles as if you were urinating [7].

Workouts at home: While you are pregnant, squats, lunges, leg lifts, and arm lifts with or without light weights can tone your muscles. Try exercising at least 30 minutes a day. Listen to your body and do as little as 5 minutes a day. Once you have reached 30 minutes, add 5 more minutes a day [8].

On A Final Note...

When beginning any new fitness program, it is important to speak with your healthcare provider first. Pregnancy, especially later in pregnancy, is not the time to begin a robust exercise routine. Those who have been inactive should begin by walking.