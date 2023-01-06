Is Bleeding Normal During The First Trimester Of Pregnancy? Causes, Bleeding Vs Spotting Prenatal oi-Amritha K

The pregnancy period is one of the most exciting and memorable times in a woman's life. During this time, she goes through a lot of ups and downs and experiences physical and mental changes.

While many of these challenges can be handled easily, others may be more challenging. One question that many expecting mothers have is, is bleeding normal during the first trimester of pregnancy?

Bleeding and spotting are not uncommon during the first trimester [1]. One out of four pregnant women (up to 25 per cent) experience bleeding or spotting during pregnancy. The first trimester lasts until the end of the 13th week of pregnancy.

Are Bleeding And Spotting During Pregnancy The Same?

No, bleeding and spotting during pregnancy are not the same [2].

Spotting is an occurrence of a few drops of blood and is not a matter of great concern. However, if you notice any amount of spotting, you should notify your gynaecologist. In order for you and your baby to be safe, it is always best to inform your doctor of any changes occurring in your body [3].

Bleeding, on the other hand, is a heavy stream of blood that can soak a panty liner. In such cases, it is always advisable to have the cause of the bleeding examined. There can be a variety of reasons for this bleeding; some may be serious while others may be less serious [4].

What Causes Bleeding During The First Trimester Of Pregnancy?

1. Miscarriage:

First trimester bleeding may be caused by a variety of factors, but miscarriage is one of the most common causes. Depending on the situation, either a threat of miscarriage or a complete miscarriage may be present. If you experience cramping and pain, along with bleeding, this may be a sign of a threatened miscarriage [5].

In spite of the fact that the foetus is still present, the outcome of the pregnancy remains uncertain. However, if the pain and cramps disappear and an examination shows that the uterus is empty, it is either a spontaneous abortion or a complete miscarriage.

2. Implantation bleeding:

The cause of bleeding is very common during the first trimester of pregnancy. Occasionally, there may not be any more spotting, and the bleeding may last for a few hours to a few days. This bleeding occurs during the initial stages of pregnancy when the fertilized egg implants itself in the uterine lining [6].

It is common for pregnant women to confuse this bleeding with a very short menstrual flow and fail to realize that they are pregnant.

3. Post-coital bleeding:

It is normal to experience some bleeding after sexual intercourse. It is not necessary for bleeding to occur; however, if it occurs, it is common and the pregnancy can be considered normal.

4. Ectopic pregnancy:

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilised egg implants outside of the uterus, such as the fallopian tube. It is possible that the fertilised egg may rupture the fallopian tube when it grows, thereby potentially threatening the life of both the foetus and its mother. Symptoms may include pain, bleeding or even light-headedness [7].

5. Molar pregnancy:

As opposed to being a pregnancy, this is the growth of abnormal tissue inside the uterus. This type of growth could be the result of some hormonal issues and may not be life-threatening. In some cases, these tumours may be cancerous.

6. Blighted ovum:

An embryonic failure occurs when the embryo does not develop properly. This may be the result of some abnormality in the embryo, and it does not have anything to do with your actions [8].

7. Intrauterine foetal demise:

During pregnancy, if the developing foetus dies inside the uterus, this is called intrauterine foetal demise. In the first trimester, the chances of intrauterine foetal demise are greater and very rare in the second and third trimesters.

On A Final Note...

The answer to the question is no, bleeding during the first trimester of pregnancy is not normal. It is imperative that you speak to your physician about any possible causes so that you can ensure the safety of you and your unborn child.

Friday, January 6, 2023, 16:03 [IST]