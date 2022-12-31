Signs Of Miscarriage At 4 Weeks: Important Things To Look Out For Basics oi-Amritha K

The experience of pregnancy is one of many overwhelming experiences for a woman. However, if a miscarriage occurs, it can be devastating and shattering. According to recent statistics, about twenty percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage as early as 4 weeks of pregnancy, with some miscarriages also occurring within the first 20 weeks of pregnancy as well [1].

According to gynaecologists, it is believed that most women are unaware of a miscarriage occurring even before a woman misses her period or even before she realises she's actually pregnant!

Doctors today advise pregnant women to exercise extreme caution during the first three months of pregnancy [2].

When miscarriage occurs within four weeks, some of the symptoms can be alarming and the woman will experience drastic physical and emotional changes. It is imperative that you visit the emergency room as soon as you experience any of the following signs of miscarriage. If you ignore this sign, the baby and you may be in dange [3].

Signs Of Miscarriage At 4 Weeks: Things To Look Out For

The following are some symptoms of a miscarriage at four weeks. Take a look at what a miscarriage looks like so you are prepared to handle the situation, if needed.

It is also important that the woman try and stay calm to avoid a panic attack which may cause more serious harm [4].

1. Heavy bleeding

Symptoms of miscarriage at 4 weeks include heavy bleeding. However, to determine whether it really is a loss, you should check your blood HCG levels since sometimes when hormone levels drop, bleeding will occur. Also, pay attention to the extent of the bleeding, as that is also important to consider.

2. Rapid breathing

Miscarriage at 4 weeks is usually indicated by breathing problems. The woman will experience heavy breathing or difficulty breathing at times. This is typically a sign of stress or worry, so pull yourself together to ease your discomfort [5].

3. Vaginal discharge

You should not ignore the brown discharge from the vagina if you suspect that you may be experiencing a miscarriage. This discharge will resemble the color of coffee and is the result of old blood that has been inside the uterus for some time and is slowly exiting the body.

4. Discharge of tissue

In addition to the discharge, you may also notice a slimy liquid passing through the vagina. This is nothing more than tissue discharge, one more sign of miscarriage at four weeks of pregnancy [6].

5. Fever

As a result of the pain and cramping, some women are prone to developing fevers. To control the temperature, it is important to take a low dose of fever medication.

Do I Need To See A Doctor After An Early Miscarriage?

Yes. You should seek immediate medical attention if you are experiencing symptoms of a miscarriage. Getting medical advice and care beforehand can reduce your chances of having any problems following the miscarriage. Your doctor or midwife will investigate whether you might be losing too much blood or getting an infection as a result of the miscarriage.

What Happens After A Miscarriage?

If you have suffered a miscarriage, it is very important to take good care of yourself and take painkillers prescribed by your physician as soon as possible. You will continue to bleed for at least two weeks after the miscarriage [7].

How Long Do You Bleed After A Miscarriage?

The bleeding and cramping may only last a few hours if a woman experiences a miscarriage early in her pregnancy. Depending on the severity of the bleeding, the bleeding may last for up to a week. It is usually stopped within two weeks, though the bleeding may be heavy and may contain clots.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 21:05 [IST]