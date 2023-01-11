Foods To Avoid When Breastfeeding; Signs Your Diet Is Affecting Your Baby Prenatal oi-Amritha K

A breastfeeding mother's diet is known to influence her breast milk composition, thereby affecting the baby. Although the composition of breast milk is closely controlled by the mother's body, studies have shown that a breastfeeding mother's diet does affect her breast milk.

New mothers may notice that their baby refuses to nurse after eating certain types of foods or appears fussy following feeding after eating certain types of foods. You should be aware of a list of certain foods that are known for upsetting your baby's stomach or irritating their mood [1].

It is important that you follow these guidelines strictly if you are aware of foods you must avoid while breastfeeding your infant.

For new mothers to have a successful breastfeeding experience, it is important to know what foods are acceptable while breastfeeding their newborn baby. If your baby appears fussy after you have nursed him or her, you may want to pay closer attention to what you are eating on a daily basis [2].

What Are The Signs That Your Diet Is Affecting Your Baby?

Despite the fact that every baby is different, there are some common signs that your diet may be adversely affecting your baby, including [3]:

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Constipation

Wheezing

Abnormal fussiness

Excessive gas

In some cases, anaphylaxis (a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction)- while rare, it's important to seek immediate medical attention.

Foods To Avoid When Breastfeeding

Here is a list of foods mothers should avoid during breast-feeding:

1. Certain types of fish

Your breast milk may contain mercury if you consume fish that has a high mercury content. As mercury levels in the body may alter the normal development of the brain and nervous system of your baby, it is important to avoid fish such as canned tuna and salmon [4].

2. Caffeine

You must refrain from drinking coffee during pregnancy. If you have been waiting for nine months to enjoy a cup of coffee, wait a few more months to do so after you have finished breastfeeding. Caffeine beverages will result in cranky and irritable babies and will also keep them awake during sleep. Avoid consuming too much tea as well [5].

3. Alcohol

This is a no-brainer ofcourse. It is recommended that you abstain from alcohol while breastfeeding. The amount of alcohol your baby can consume from breast milk is determined by how much and when you consume it. Researchers have found that alcohol concentrations in breast milk peak 30-60 minutes after you consume your last drink [6].

In light of this, why take the risk? Avoid alcohol and tobacco as well while breastfeeding.

4. Processed food

Highly processed food never did anyone any good, right? Junk food is known to contain no healthy sources of protein. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid junk food while breastfeeding your newborn baby. Even if you must eat a little junk food every now and then, you should realize that your baby is consuming unhealthy calories [7].

5. Garlic

Want a hot slice of garlic bread? Stop that craving! It is often recommended for mothers to refrain from eating garlicky foods while breast feeding their newborns as this can result in the breast milk taking on a slight garlic odour, resulting in your baby not liking it.

6. Spicy foods

It is recommended that you avoid eating spicy food when you are breast-feeding your infant. Spicy food will cause your baby to become fussy after nursing, so it is best to avoid spicy food while breast-feeding.

7. Dairy, esp cow's milk

There is a misconception that consuming a large amount of dairy products will increase your milk flow. There are some foods that should be avoided while breastfeeding your infant as dairy products, such as ice cream and cheese, can cause an allergic reaction. Cow's milk-based formulas are also believed to be intolerant for many babies [8].

Here is a list of other foods that may pose a risk to the infants:

Eggs and nuts (due to risk of allergy)

Peppermint, parsley, and sage (hinders milk production)

Soy products

Citrus fruits

On A Final Note...

Mommas, it is important to consult with your paediatrician prior to eliminating particular foods from your diet if your child is more sensitive to strongly flavoured foods or has an allergy to cow's milk or soy protein.

