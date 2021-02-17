18 Factors That May Increase The Chances Of Twin Pregnancy

1. Genetics A family history of twins is considered the foremost reason to conceive twins naturally. If there's a history of fraternal twins from the mother's side, the chances of the conception of twins will rise and if the genes are on both the families' sides (father and mother both), then the chances are even more. Another factor is the maternal age; if it is above 30 years with a history of twins, the chances will automatically rise up. For couples with a family history of twins, prenatal genetic counselling is very important to prevent pregnancy complications. Twin Pregnancy: How It Is Conceived, Factors That Increase The Chances, And Complications 2. Prior history of twins Studies say that if you already have twins (probably fraternal twins) from your previous pregnancy, there is an increased chance of getting pregnant with fraternal twins again. The chances are in the ratio of 1:12. However, if you have identical twins, then the chances for another pair of identical twins is very low to around 1:70000. [1] 3. Maternal age According to a study, the probability of getting pregnant with twins increases with maternal age. The data from the study suggests that twin births account for 6.9 per cent of newborns born to women with age above 40, 5.0 per cent for women between the age 35-39 and 4.1 per cent for women between 30-34, followed by 3.1 for 25-29, 2.2 per cent for 18-24 and 1.3 per cent for 15-17. [2] Blackberries, Onions, Red Wine: Flavonoid-Rich Foods To Combat Flu And Common Cold 4. Weight Some studies say that obese women or women with a higher BMI of 30 have increased odds of dizygous twinning compared to women with a healthy weight. This can be due to the increased levels of estrogen due to extra fat which can lead to the release of two eggs. [3] However, pre-pregnancy obesity is also linked to increased risk of complications such as gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. [4] 5. Height Women who are taller, with an average height of about 5 feet 4.8 inches, have increased chances of twin pregnancy. However, the odds are not of the same magnitude as obese women. Also, women who are taller and are pregnant with twins are at a decreased risk of preterm birth. [5] 15 Effective Weight Loss Tips For People With Diabetes

6. Race The incidence of twin births is across the countries; however, some studies suggest that the twinning rate is very high in Nigeria and most of the Central-African countries with 18 per 1000 births compared to countries like China, Thailand, Vietnam, India and Nepal where the twinning rate is below 9 per 1000 births. [6] 7. Breastfeeding Not many studies support the fact that breastfeeding can increase the odds of getting pregnant with twins. This is because during breastfeeding, a hormone named prolactin, which is responsible for the production of milk, is elevated in the body, which is also known to impair the ovarian functions and prevent early conception. However, some studies say that the women who get pregnant during breastfeeding have more chances of getting conceived with twins compared to women who do not breastfeed. [7] Transgender Pregnancy And Lactation: All You Need To Know 8. Supplements Folic acid and vitamins are two vital nutrients required by pregnant women for the proper growth and development of the babies and for the improved maternal health. A study suggests that supplements high in folic acid and multivitamins can slightly increase the incidence of twin pregnancies compared to women who do not receive the supplements. [8] 9. Diet Nutrition can be one of the essential factors for the conception of twins. Certain foods such as dairy, soy and fish are related to increased fertility in both men and women. Consumption of these foods may increase the chances of twin pregnancy according to some studies. However, consuming these foods does not mean that you will conceive twins for sure. It only means that the chances of twin conception may get high, considering other factors too such as family history and maternal height, weight and age. [9] Healthy Foods To Eat During All The Three Trimesters

10. Assisted Reproductive technologies Women who are going through fertility treatment methods due to infertility problems have a greater chances of twins. The method does not come under natural factors but a planned way to conceive twins. Some of these methods include: Ovulation-stimulating medicines: Women who are under certain ovulation-stimulation medicines or fertility drugs such as clomiphene citrate and gonadotrophins have increased incidence of twinning compared to women who are not under these drugs. These drugs tend to hyperstimulate the ovaries and lead to the conception of twins. [10]

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI): It is a method in which a single sperm is intravenously injected directly into the egg, in conditions when the egg's outer layer is too thick or hard for sperms to penetrate. Benefits Of Low Glycemic Index (GI) Diet For Diabetics 11. Fertility herbs Certain herbs can improve blood supply to reproductive tissues, improve ovarian functions and promote fertility and ovulation leading to twin pregnancy. Some of these herbs include: Chaste tree or Vitex agnus castus: This tree is widely known to improve the fertility issues and increase chances of conception. A study talks about the release of three eggs in a woman who was under IVF treatment and has taken this herbal medicine at the fourth IVF treatment cycle. [12] Maca root: Maca root is a common Peruvian treatment for fertility that is believed to drastically increase one's chances of getting pregnant with twins. However, there are a few common side effects that might come along with Maca roots such as drastic mood swings. Evening primrose oil: This oil is renowned for its special effect in the management of female ailments, including fertility issues. Evening primrose oil improves the overall reproductive functions of women and may increase the odds of twin pregnancy. Note: Herbal medicines should not be considered the only and appropriate way to conceive twins. Also, they should be taken only after prescribed by a medical expert as they may cause side effects. List Of Edible Flowers With Amazing Health Benefits

