Can Physical Activities Cause Miscarriage? What Pregnant Women Should Know Prenatal oi-Amritha K

According to data, about 10% to 15% of Indian pregnancies end in miscarriage. It's understandable that many pregnant people worry about how miscarriages happen and that they might inadvertently cause one. However, that is unlikely. Miscarriages usually occur due to factors outside your control.

In spite of how common miscarriages are, many people remain unaware of what causes them. In spite of the fact that it is difficult to pinpoint an exact cause of pregnancy loss, experts are able to identify the most common causes of miscarriage, apart from genetic factors and caffeine consumption during pregnancy [1].

Can Physical Activities Cause Miscarriage?

Generally, no. Pregnant women should do at least 2 and half hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week to stay healthy. A moderate-intensity aerobic activity is one in which you sweat and raise your heart rate. An example of a moderate-intensity aerobic activity would be taking a brisk walk [2][3].

Is It Safe To Engage In Physical Activities During Pregnancy?

As long as you are healthy and you exercised prior to becoming pregnant, it is typically safe for you to continue exercising during pregnancy.

Please consult your healthcare provider to determine if you can continue exercising during pregnancy. For instance, if you are a runner, tennis player, or perform any other form of intense exercise, you may be able to continue to work out [4].

You do not have to spend all 2 and a half hours at once. Instead, spread it out throughout the week. You can, for example, exercise for 30 minutes most or all days. If this seems excessive, you could split the 30 minutes into three 10-minute sessions.

During pregnancy, you may need to change some activities or reduce the intensity of your workouts as your belly becomes larger [5]. When you cannot talk normally during an activity, you may be working too hard.

Physical Activities That Can Cause Miscarriage

Certain activities should be avoided during pregnancy to ensure the mother's health and to avoid unnecessary risks to the developing baby. Doctors recommend abstaining from the following activities until you have been cleared by your physician after birth:

Weightlifting: Women should not lift more than 10 to 15 pounds of anything in their second trimester, including barbells and toddlers. Strength training is important for women's health. When your baby bump grows, your balance will change, increasing your risk of falling or injuring your head [6].

Scuba diving: Even counterbalanced pressure can be harmful during pregnancy as you dive into deep water.

Skydiving: There are many risks involved with skydiving, which surely outweighs all the fun and thrill of diving into the open sky, nose-first.

Household chores: Pregnancy is not an appropriate time to mop, wash clothes, clean the floor, and perform other tasks that require you to bend. Weight gain during pregnancy can result in a marginal shift in the body's centre of gravity, making bending during this time dangerous for the sciatic nerve (which runs from the lower back to the knee) [7][8].

Many people are concerned that exercising during pregnancy and after delivery increases the risk of miscarriage, but this is extremely unlikely. In fact, doctors encourage women to exercise throughout pregnancy and after delivery.

On A Final Note...

In general, exercise is beneficial to women's health, and particularly during pregnancy. In spite of the fact that approximately one-third of all pregnancies end in miscarriage, this tragedy usually has nothing to do with the mother's activities; rather, pregnancy loss is typically caused by factors outside of our control, such as abnormalities in the foetus.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 20:30 [IST]