Things That You Must Not Do When Pregnant

Pregnancy is that time of a woman's life when the unborn baby becomes the centre of all concern. You watch what you eat, how you move, what you read and even your emotions are closely monitored. It is all for a good reason. The tiny life that is taking root within you can be affected by every little thing you do or sometimes, don't do.

Your life changes dramatically once you get pregnant and this change may not feel very pleasant. Your friends, family and your doctor will advise you about the things you must eat and drink to make sure that your baby has the best chance to flourish in your womb. They will also tell you to be healthy with your diet and to be active to prevent a lot of complications.

While there are numerous things that you will be advised to do, there are a few things that you will need to avoid during pregnancy. Where diet is concerned, you will have to stop consuming alcohol and caffeine and stop smoking. Along with these, there are a set of activities you cannot do when pregnant.

Today, we shall talk about things that you should not do when pregnant for the best interests of your baby and yourself. These include certain physical activities that you must avoid when pregnant. Read on to know more.

• Do Not Attempt To Ride A Crazy Amusement Park Ride

Amusement parks are a great destination for you to blow off some stress and steam. But when pregnant, you should absolutely refrain from riding the rides at these places. The rides that must be avoided include roller coasters, water slides and other rides that have sudden stops, landings that are forceful or have sharp take offs.

These can cause miscarriage and injury to your baby. Rides that have a rotary motion need to be avoided too as they can cause you to be dizzy and can result in falls.

• Do Not Participate In Sports

While not all sports are harmful when pregnant, be sure not to participate in contact sports. Contact sports are the ones like football, cricket, and volleyball and so on. These come with the risk of being hit by other players or the ball. You could also fall leading to ligament or muscle injury.

• Do Not Ride A Bicycle

Cycling is a great exercise, just not when you are pregnant. Women who are in their second trimester or are further down the pregnancy road should avoid cycling at any cost. The expanding belly will be hard to balance when riding a bicycle. You can fall because of the imbalance or dizziness.

Falling from a bike when pregnant is a huge risk. If it happens on a busy road or on an uneven path, it is a greater danger. Stationary bikes are a better option if you just can't keep away from pedaling away.

• Do Not Perform Exercises That Involve You Lifting Weights Or Need You To Lie On Your Stomach

An active lifestyle is a very good thing to practice when you are pregnant. Just make sure that you are not lifting weights or lying on your stomach to do an exercise. These things are very uncomfortable to do when pregnant. They can also cause a lot of pain and injury in the related muscles.

• Do Not Take A Hot Bath Or Sit In A Jacuzzi Or A Sauna

A hot tub or a Jacuzzi might sound heavenly when pregnant but they often cater to multiple people and unhygienic conditions. These can cause infections that can be detrimental to your baby's growth and your health. A sauna or a hot bath is a bad thing to indulge in too. This is said to cause injury to your baby too. You may use warm water that is around the same temperature as your body.

• Do Not Run In Advanced Pregnancy

You may have enjoyed running before you were pregnant but you may have to stop doing it when pregnant, especially into the second and the third trimesters. This is because running needs a lot of balance that you may be lacking when pregnant. You may fall and get hurt. Also, you need to make sure that you are hydrated and that your body does not get overheated.

• Do Not Practice Yoga That Has Difficult Positions

Yoga is one of the most calming physical activities you can do. It relaxes you and calms you, reliving the stress and strain of the pregnancy. The benefits of yoga are gained when it is done right and in an appropriate way. The yoga positions that need you to contort, stretch and twist might not be the best when pregnant.

• Do Not Do Chores That Are Hard On Your Body

You might be fit to do almost everything around the house but there are chores that tend to take a lot of you. These chores are better left for your spouse or a help as doing these can be risky for the well being of your baby.

These include deep cleaning of the house, mowing the lawn, gardening that involves weight lifting and bending and washing the clothes by hand. Doing this can raise your body temperature to a dangerous level. You also stand the risk of falling and hurting yourself.

• Do Not Ride A Horse

There are people who love horses and ride them on a regular basis. But the jostling movement experienced while riding a horse can be injurious to your baby. Also, the horse can be unpredictable. A sudden move by the horse can bring you crashing to the ground.

Even a friendly horse is known to kick or push when startled. So, it is best if you stay away from this amazing beast for the duration of your pregnancy.

• Do Not Go Hiking In Difficult And Unfamiliar Terrain

Hiking is an activity that can be hard on your body. You will be at the risk of being dizzy, losing balance or falling. Moreover, if you have an injury or go into labor on unfamiliar terrain, it might be hard to get help in time; and this can be fatal for your baby, you or both.