Natural Ways To Turn A Breech Baby

As the time of the delivery approaches, anxiety and worry increase for the parents. There are a lot of things that can go wrong before and during the delivery. A normal and healthy delivery of the baby is what everybody prays and hopes for, but the case may not be always favourable.

By the end of the third trimester, the baby gets ready to be born into the world. This means that the baby now has to move into a head down position to easily pass through the vaginal canal.

If the position of the baby is correct, the labour will be more or less uneventful. But what if the latest ultrasound scan told you that your baby is in a breech position?

Breech position is seen in more than 4 percent of births and they pose chances of a difficult birth that can even warrant a c-section. The good news is that there are some things that you can do to help your baby assume the correct position. Read on to know more.

Things You Need To Know About A Breech Position

When a baby assumes a position that is not favourable for a normal birth by the 32nd to the 38th week of pregnancy, it is known as a breech position.

There Are Different Kinds Of Breech Positions

This is the most common kind of breech position seen. In this position, the baby's bottom is at the cervix. The legs are stretched and are pointed towards the head of the baby.

In the complete breech position, the baby seems to be sitting cross-legged. The bottom of the baby is at the cervix, but the legs are crossed over one another. The head is in an upright position.

In the footling breech position, the baby has its feet at the cervix. The position makes it seem like the baby is standing up or is bending over with its feet at the bottom.

The present position of the baby must be noted before going forward with the methods of turning the baby. In the earlier times, the pregnant belly had to be palpated and touched by hand to approximately determine the baby's position.

Today, an ultrasound scan can tell you the exact position of your baby. Armed with this knowledge, you can attempt to coax your little one into a more correct position.

ECV, or external cephalic version, is a method that is performed by a doctor or a midwife. It is also known as just 'version'. In this method, you will first be given medications that will relax the muscles of your uterus. Then, the doctor will touch to find your baby's head.

With one hand on the baby's head and the other on your abdomen, the doctor will push the head downwards in a gentle but firm manner. This procedure is done if the baby had not come into a head down position by the 37th week.

There are chances that the baby will come back to its original breech position after the procedure. The ECV can be done a second time too, though it is much more difficult to perform as the due date comes closer.

Place headphones on the lower portion of your belly. Now, play a soothing music at a low to medium volume. The baby might turn upside down while following the music. You can also ask your partner to talk to your baby from the lower part of the belly.

Babies tend to love the warmth and comfort even when in the womb. To help your baby turn, you can try to use this fact to your advantage. Take a cold object like a cube of ice or a packet of frozen vegetables. Wrap it in a piece of cloth and place it at the top of your belly. Your baby may turn into the correct position to escape the cold feeling.

It is believed that sometimes, a breech position can be caused due to a misalignment of bones due to a fall or injury in the past. If that is the case, you may need to visit a chiropractor. The chiropractor will adjust and correct the misalignment of the bones and joints. This may give the baby a path and space to finally move into a position that is favourable for the birth.

This is an ancient Chinese trick to bring the baby into the correct position. Moxa sticks are made from the mugwort plant and are often cigar shaped. The baby's toes are determined and the stick is placed near the toes of the baby. You must be careful not to burn the skin by touch. The heat should be held for some 20 minutes. The baby will begin to kick to get rid of the heat and will soon turn into the correct position.

You can go down on your hands and legs. Now, slowly rock forwards and backwards in this position. This position will help your pelvis open and it will also take the weight off your spine. With the tummy hanging, the baby too will have space to move around. Make sure that you do this very carefully to prevent any fall or injury.

You can also do it in the presence of your spouse or a helper. They can assist you in performing this exercise too. Another important thing to remember is that you must do this exercise on an empty stomach. This is the time when your baby will be the most active.

In some cases, all you need to do to help your baby flip to the correct position is to relax. Meditate in a comfortable position until you are in a deep state of relaxation. Try and release all your anxiety. Imagine that you are letting off all worry from your body and mind - be it physical, spiritual or emotional.

Surrender yourself to the nature and quit forcing something to happen. Believe firmly that whatever happens is for the good of your baby and yourself. Try guided meditation if you are having trouble.