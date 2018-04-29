How Do Deal With Sensitive Breasts During Pregnancy

Sensitive and sore breasts are one of the common ailments during pregnancy. With the never-ending hormonal changes in your pregnant body, there is very little that you can do to completely eliminate the associated symptoms of pregnancy, one of them being that of breasts hurting.

Extremely common in early pregnancy, sore breasts can be very painful. Breasts turn sore when hormonal changes are making them ready for breastfeeding once you deliver your baby. Sore breasts have been considered as one of the first signs of pregnancy.

Why do breasts turn sensitive?

Although not every pregnant woman experiences this, sore breasts are extremely common. It hits during the first trimester and can last the entire duration of your pregnancy. Going by what most pregnant women express the breast soreness as, it is beyond imagination, a form of pain that they have never felt before.

It aches even when slightly touched, making it difficult for you to turn sideways when you sleep and also making it impossible to wear clothes by lifting your arms without straining them. Breasts turn sensitive even during your periods, but that pain is considered milder to a great extent.

The reason behind sore breasts during pregnancy is because your body is preparing itself to enable breastfeeding once your baby is born. The fat layer inside the breasts thickens and milk glands begin to multiply. The flow of blood increases. You can also see that your nipples begin to change color.

It darkens as well as changes size and shape. The area surrounding the nipple - areola - also turns darker. All these changes are responsible in making the breasts extremely sore and sensitive to the slightest of touch, where you feel even a mild breeze is capable of hurting your breasts intensely. Most of the times, the soreness of breasts reduces as you proceed forward into your pregnancy.

Measures that can help soothe sore breasts

Most of the time, the soreness of breasts stops bothering you as you enter the second trimester of pregnancy. However, until then, you can look into some natural relievers to help you cope with the sensitivity of your breasts.

• Wearing a supportive bra like a sports bra is highly recommended during the first few weeks of pregnancy. Supporting the breasts well can reduce the discomfort to a great extent. Ensure that you get a proper-fitting bra. With size charts mentioning the exact bust sizes available, you can make your choice as to which fits you perfectly.

Only a good-fitting bra will ensure that the pain decreases and your breasts feel comfortable and less sore. The size of your breasts keeps changing throughout your pregnancy. Therefore, it is essential to keep changing your bras as well, as you proceed along in the pregnancy.

• A well-fitted bra is essential when you exercise. Pulling and stretching while exercising can put on extra weight on the breasts. Hence, a good bra will help harness it.

• As breasts chance in size and shape throughout the pregnancy, wearing under-wired bras can be really uncomfortable.

• While sleeping, you can choose to wear a cotton maternity bra.

• Sore breasts can be aggravated due to water retention. To flush your pregnant body of excess fluids, ensure that you keep drinking a lot of water throughout the day. Hormonal symptoms such as sore breasts can be relieved with the intake of water that has added lemon, fennel, bentonite or ginger.

• Temporary reduction of sodium intake has been found to be effective in treating sore breasts. Although consumption of salt is important during pregnancy to build the volume of blood, you can minimize its intake if its reduction shows some relief from the symptoms of sore breasts.

• Consumption of one tablespoon of flax seeds has been found to be effective in treating pain due to sensitive breasts. Flax seed is also a good source of fiber, hence it can also relieve you of other pregnancy-related ailments such as constipation. Flax seed can be consumed by mixing it with a glass of water, fruit juice or yogurt.

• You can alleviate sore breasts with the intake of a nutritious diet. Ensure that you have a diet that is rich in minerals and vitamins. Breast tenderness is seen to reduce with the intake of green leafy vegetables, seeds, whole grains and nuts daily.

• Swelling and tenderness of the breasts can be reduced by increasing the blood circulation around them. This can be done by covering the breasts with a warm and wet towel. Do this for 10 to 15 minutes and you are sure to achieve a lot of relief.

• Taking a warm shower can also help reduce the pain. Few prefer soaking in warm bath, but check with your doctor whether your pregnant body allows this before proceeding with it.

Hormonal changes are temporary and the best way to deal with the outcomes of hormonal changes, such as sore breasts, is to be patient enough. It is just a phase and is sure to pass soon.