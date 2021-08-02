Is It Safe To Wear A Bra During Breastfeeding?

Is It Safe To Wear Bra During Breastfeeding?

Yes, but not the regular ones. One of the primary reasons to choose the right kind of bra is because you need to wear it for the whole day. As the size of the breasts tends to increase during that phase, one may need to choose the bra to avoid certain minor issues carefully. A wrong choice could also affect milk production, which is another important concern of any nursing mother [2][3]. Another reason to be picky about the bra is the variations in the supply and production of milk during the nursing stage. The supply isn't the same all the time.

(1) Avoid under-wire bras: Experts advise not to use an under-wire bra during the breastfeeding stage. During the breastfeeding stage, breasts tend to become tender. Certain types of bras could create certain issues. Therefore, it is better to avoid wearing them during the nursing stages [4].

Under-wire bras apply a lot of pressure on the tender breasts, and that could result in pain. In some cases, the pain could be in extreme proportions and make it difficult to fall asleep. Also, a sense of uneasiness may prevail throughout the day when the bra causes inconvenience.

(2) Size of breasts: The size of the breasts could undergo lots of changes during the breastfeeding stage. Before the feeding, the size could be more, and after the feeding, the size could reduce slightly. Wearing an under-wire bra could cause discomfort, especially when the size of the breasts increases due to milk production [5][6].

(3) Mastitis: Mastitis is an infection that develops in breast tissue. In some women, under-wire bras during the breastfeeding stage also result in mastitis [7]. This is the reason why experts advise not to use them in the nursing stage. Dealing with mastitis during the breastfeeding stage isn't easy. It is better to take preventive measures than deal with any health issue.

(4) Blood circulation: Another issue with under-wire bras is that they could inhibit blood circulation, and this may increase the chances of clogged ducts. In fact, it could also affect the production of milk. Though some sources say that there isn't enough evidence to prove that these bras will reduce milk supply, it is better to be on the safe side when you are raising a baby.