World Breastfeeding Week 2021: Factors That Could Affect The Taste, Smell And Production Of Breast Milk Postnatal oi-Shivangi Karn

Pleasant tastes and odours have an enormous amount of influence on our daily well-being, and so is the case for newborns who were only exposed to the smell and taste of the mother's skin and breast milk. [1]

Breast milk is the foremost source of nutrition for the baby that could be impacted due to several factors. These factors not only lower the quality of the breast milk, but may also affect its taste, smell and production, causing feeding and nutrition problems in babies.

Can Diabetes Affect Breastfeeding?

The change in the taste and smell of breast milk may impact the food choices and appetite of the baby at later stages of life. Therefore, it is very essential to avoid certain foods and habits which directly may influence its taste, smell and production.

So, what are those factors? In this article, we will discuss the same. Take a look.

Taste And Smell Of Breast Milk

The taste and smell of human breast milk is unique and is also uniquely suited for the survival, growth and development of human infants. Some studies say that when babies are in the womb, they get exposed to flavours via mother's diet which are passed through amniotic fluid. [2]

When the babies are born, they experience some of the similar flavours through breast milk, which is a liquid similar to amniotic fluid, depending on the foods and beverages a mother is taking. This is the reason why the smell and taste of mother's milk can also help relieve the pain of newborns.

Breast milk, in general, tastes sweet, creamy and has a pleasant and mild flavour to cow's milk, which are sometimes like sweetened almond milk. However, the taste may vary depending on what foods a mother has consumed on that particular day.

The smell of breast milk is similar to its taste (like mild cow's milk) as said by many moms and medical experts. It sometimes tastes soapy due to high levels of lipase ( a type of protein) in breast milk that may break the fats more quickly and create an altered taste or soapy odour.

This is the reason why breast milk soon starts smelling unpleasantly when left to stand for a while without any proper refrigeration. [3]

Are Millets Good For People With Diabetes?

Factors That May Affect The Taste And Smell Of Breast Milk

1. Caffeine

A study says that caffeine in breast milk appears soon after its consumption by mothers. Around 300-500 mg of caffeine is considered safe to be consumed by breastfeeding mothers. Coffee may change the taste and smell of breast milk by altering the composition of iron, which is among the vital nutrients in the breast milk. This may lead to mild to moderate anemia and sleeping problems in newborns. [4]

2. Alcohol

Alcohol, including red wine is not at all advised during the pregnancy and breastfeeding periods. The primary reason is the chemicals in alcohol may get transmitted to newborns and affect their growth and development in many ways, along with affecting the taste and flavour of breast milk due to its chemical composition such as ethanol and excess sugar. Alcohol also slowly gets metabolised in the body of babies and may temporarily decrease the production of breast milk. [5]

3. Stress

Psychological factors such as stress and anxiety also cause major changes in the taste and flavour of breast milk, along with lowering their production and quality. Studies say that any kind of stress during breastfeeding period, especially during the first six months, can lower the levels of oxytocin in the milk, an essential lactation hormone that helps in milk ejection and reduces stress in mothers. [6]

Mothers Should Avoid Breastfeeding If They Have These Medical Conditions

4. Spicy foods

Spicy foods do not necessarily affect breastfeeding, but some anecdotal studies say that when it gets consumed by babies through breast milk, chances are that they may get fussy or irritated, cry for longer times, stay uncomfortable, experience wheezing or congestion, and may get skin reactions which may bother them for long. These symptoms could also be due to other factors, however, they are also the signs of spicy food consumption by mothers.

5. Smoking

Smoking, including passive smoking, can cause adverse changes in the taste, smell and composition of breast milk, says a study. The study also adds that nicotine levels in breast milk of women who smoke is three times higher compared to the levels in their blood. Smoking can also reduce the volume and lactation period and may affect infants growth and development. [7]

6. Organ meats and seafood

Organ meats and seafood come under the list of restricted foods during breastfeeding. Though small amounts of these foods are vital in providing omega-3 fatty acids, iron and proteins to the baby, its access amount may increase toxins in the breast milk, thus affecting their taste and smell and leading to certain adverse effects when consumed

7. Exercise

Moderate exercise helps improve the quality of breast milk and reduce the pregnancy weight gain for the good health of mothers. However, excessive exercise can increase the concentration of lactic acid in the breast milk, which may alter its taste to some extent. It can also make the breast milk taste salty and sour. [8]

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 13:28 [IST]