Do Epidurals Taken During Childbirth Result In A Lifelong Spinal Pain?

Despite the unpredictable nature of pain, nobody can deny that childbirth is one of the most painful experiences that any human being can ever go through. In certain cases, doctors give the expectant mother some form of epidural. These epidural takes care of the immediate pain and prepares one to deal with labour. However, the other side of the story here is the fact that all of the epidurals that are taken during childbirth are bound to have some effect or the other in the human body. These effects may be noticed immediately or in the long run. In this article today, we shall discuss the effect of epidurals.

Back Pain After Delivery

There are a number of physical pains that are associated with pregnancy. However, not all of it goes away as soon as pregnancy is over. The back pain that one experiences is one of them. Now, it is very common for women to experience some form of mild discomfort in the catheter site at the exact spot where the medication was injected. In some extreme cases, this may extend to the region surrounding the particular area. However, most of these pains go away in a few months post delivery. This is all the way truer in cases where proper care is taken to ensure that the body is not subjected to any more undue stress.

Effect Of Epidural

Epidurals are known to cause significant back pain in women. Other than that, in some cases, it may also lead to the localized increase in the pain. This may make it difficult for you to carry out normal day-to-day tasks. On a sad note, this type of pain is often seen to last for years together. Labour epidural analgesia, thus has a direct impact on your long-term health and is known to promote chronic back pain. However, with a little bit of care and attention on our part (and definitely a few corrective measures), this is something that can be dealt with very effectively.

Ways To Deal With Back Pain After Delivery

1. Appropriate posture

After delivery, make sure that you take special care to tighten abdominal and pelvic muscles while changing positions. Make sure that you do so for a couple of months. This will ensure that the mild pain that you experience in your back region (due to the epidurals took during childbirth) do not become lifelong problems. Also, make conscious efforts to bend your knees (by keeping them together and rolling to one side) while getting out of bed. Do not start exercising (especially strenuous exercises like curl-ups and sit-ups) immediately after childbirth. Understand that at that point your body has not recovered completely and it is important for you to give it the time that it deserves.

2. Proper breastfeeding

Most women who take epidurals during childbirth have a mild backache after that. Since at this point, they often end up neglecting themselves in pursuit of taking care of their little one, the same back pain manifests itself as a lifelong companion. That is why it is very important for a lactating mother to maintain proper posture. Ideally, you should sit on a chair with a rolled-up towel placed behind your lower back for support. Also, make sure that your feet rest firmly on the floor. If needed you can go for a chair with an adjustable height.

3. Basic lifestyle changes

It is important for you to realize that the period immediately after your delivery is a delicate period for you. This is because your body has just gone through a myriad of physical changes and is still recovering from its effects. It should be noted that you should not wear high heels for a few months at least. Moreover, it is advisable that you take frequent breaks between tasks. This will ensure that you do not strain your back more than what is necessary and ensure the safety and comfort of your back for years to come. Thus, a little amount of care at this point will be worth all that effort.

When To Be Alarmed?

Having understood that epidurals may cause some basic short-term pain and if proper care is taken the same can be prevented from becoming anything major, the next thing that we need to understand is, in the rarest of the rare cases, it can become serious. Thus, as a woman, it is important for us to understand the thin line when this epidural based pain is assuming an alarming magnitude. For that, the best trick is to listen to your body. In most cases, your body will tell you how much is too much.

Other than that, if it has been more than a month since your delivery and you find the back pain hampering your day-to-day activity, you should inform your doctor. If you have carried twins or multiples, you should ideally wait for two months before doing the same. Realise that with the timely medication you can prevent this type of pain from becoming a chronic one.