World Breastfeeding Week 2019: Tips For Breastfeeding In Public Postnatal oi-Anwesha Barari

. However, even in the 21st century, breastfeeding in public is nothing short of a nightmare for most woman. But what is the alternative, not traveling with the baby at all? That is neither possible nor desirable. Most nursing mothers need to travel, be it to work or to do the groceries.

Moreover, you will be breastfeeding the baby for more than a year so will be locked up at home till then? The worst part about this whole affair is that breast feeding in public is frowned upon. You get embarrassing stares and raised eyebrows for performing the most natural and basic maternal function. The deal is that you have to feed your baby and you have to do it without losing your personal aesthetics.

Here are a few breastfeeding tips to help you out in this crucial task.

How To Breastfeed In Public?

Always carry a stole or duppata or scarf that you can use to cover your bosom while feeding the baby. This is the most basic thing that mothers traveling with babies forget to do. No wonder it looks so unsavoury and uncouth to bystanders. No doubt that breastfeeding is a natural process but no body said that you can't cover up.

Always wear front open tops like shirts or tunic. T-shirts are awkward to feed from, You are the one who has to be careful because after all it is your body that people will be commenting about.

Saree is probably one of the best clothes to wear while nursing because the drape of the saree gives natural protection against prying eyes. Do not wear sarees of chiffon or net or other transparent materials.

Always choose a breastfeeding position where in the least amount of your skin shows. The best position to breastfeed in public is the cradle position. Cradle the baby in your arms and hold it on the side of the breast from which you are feeding. Doing this will help you place your baby in a way shielding you from public glare.

Most malls and restaurants these days have 'feeding rooms'. This is either next to or attached to the rest room. You can just ask an attendant where the feeding area is head straight there. In the absence of a feeding room you can feed in a restroom provided it is hygienic.

If you are traveling with the baby in a train then you can feed the baby lying down in your bunk. It will be hardly visible under your blanket and the privacy of the bunk. While air travel choose a position that allows minimal visibility so that people don't peek. The lavatories of the flights are really small and uncomfortable to feed so request the stewardess to let you feed in their private area because drawing the curtains makes it a separate compartment.

Use these tips for breastfeeding in public without being embarrassed.