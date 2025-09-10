Patralekha Vouches For Natural Pregnancy: What Egg Freezing In India Really Costs, Procedure, Health Impact

Instant Chemistry… Or Cringe Alert! Is Kissing On The First Date A Sweet Move Or A Bittersweet Mistake?

Motherhood is a deeply personal journey, and for every woman, the choices around it can look very different. In July 2025, actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced they were expecting their first child. But what caught attention later was Patralekhaa's candid revelation on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, where she spoke about her experience with egg freezing versus natural pregnancy. Her honesty about the physical and emotional toll of egg freezing sparked conversations among women across India who are weighing similar choices.

She admitted, 'I had also frozen my eggs about three years back, and now that I am pregnant, I feel pregnancy was way easier than freezing the eggs. My doctor didn't tell me then how difficult it was going to be. I had gained weight... also the blues that I had, once my egg freezing was done. So between the two, I would always recommend that the young girls should just get pregnant. It's just easier than going through that whole process.'

Patralekhaa's perspective opens up important questions about the rising trend of egg freezing in India - its cost, procedure, and potential impact on women's health.

What Is Egg Freezing and Why Are Women Choosing It?

Egg freezing, or oocyte cryopreservation, allows women to preserve their fertility by extracting and freezing their eggs at a younger age for use later. With careers, financial stability, or personal choices influencing timelines, many urban Indian women see egg freezing as a safety net. Bollywood, tech industry professionals, and urban millennials are among those exploring this medical option.

Egg Freezing Procedure In India

The process is not as simple as it may sound. It involves hormonal injections for 10-12 days to stimulate the ovaries, followed by multiple clinical visits. Once eggs are mature, they are retrieved through a minor surgical procedure under sedation and then frozen in liquid nitrogen.

The entire cycle can take 2-6 weeks depending on the body's response. Many women, like Patralekhaa, experience weight gain, mood swings, and emotional lows due to intense hormonal changes.

Egg Freezing Cost In India

Egg freezing is still an expensive procedure in India, making it accessible mostly to upper middle-class or affluent families.

The average cost of one cycle of egg freezing: ₹1.5 - 2.5 lakhs

Annual storage charges: ₹15,000 - ₹50,000

IVF cost later when using frozen eggs: ₹2 - 5 lakhs

Since multiple cycles may be required to extract enough healthy eggs, the financial burden can be significantly higher than natural conception.

The Hidden Health Impact Of Egg Freezing

Patralekhaa pointed out the blues she felt post-procedure, which reflects how egg freezing can take a mental toll. Beyond emotional strain, potential health impacts include:

Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS): from excessive hormonal stimulation

Bloating, abdominal pain, and nausea

Risk of infection during retrieval

Emotional lows due to hormonal fluctuations

Uncertainty of success even after spending lakhs on the procedure

These concerns are often not openly discussed, making many women underestimate the difficulty involved.

Natural Pregnancy vs. Egg Freezing: What Patralekhaa's Experience Reveals

Patralekhaa's comment that natural pregnancy was "way easier" than freezing her eggs may resonate with many women. While egg freezing offers flexibility, it comes with medical risks, higher costs, and emotional strain. Natural pregnancy, though not without its challenges, avoids the hormonal rollercoaster and medical interventions of egg freezing.

Her perspective highlights the need for doctors to counsel women more transparently about the pros and cons of fertility preservation before they make such a life-changing decision.

Should You Consider Egg Freezing?

The answer depends on individual circumstances. For women facing medical conditions like cancer, or those who want to delay motherhood, egg freezing can be a vital choice. But for others, it's important to weigh the financial costs, health effects, and emotional implications before deciding.

Patralekhaa's candid confession strips away the glamour often associated with fertility preservation. Her words remind women to seek honest medical guidance, ask hard questions, and truly understand the process before opting for egg freezing.

At the same time, her story reinforces that there is no one-size-fits-all path to motherhood - each woman must choose what aligns with her health, future plans, and emotional well-being.