Navratri 2025: Why Does Goddess Durga Have A Spider Drawn On Her Forehead?, Know Its Significance

French Woman Viral Video: She Tried Eating With Hands, And It Led To An Honest Discovery About Food!

Navratri 2025 Skincare: This Happens To Your Skin When You Leave Makeup On During Festive Nights!

Not A Closed Door Story! A Daughter’s Viral Video Proves Fathers Can End Period Shame With Just Their Words Pregnancy Parenting oi-Deepannita Das

"I remember my first time so vividly..." begins Aayusha's story of stepping into womanhood, which she has shared on Instagram. She was in Class 9, confused and overwhelmed, when menstruation arrived unexpectedly. Like many girls, she was told to stay inside, to keep quiet, and to hide; a ritual born of generations of stigma. But something happened that changed her perspective forever.

When her father came home that evening and saw her locked away, he walked straight to her room. Despite her embarrassment, he insisted she open the door. He hugged her, kissed her forehead, and told her mother, "The door will not be locked. She can do whatever she wants."

That moment wasn't just about breaking a lock on a door. It was about breaking a lock on shame.

Today, Aayusha recalls the pride she felt as her father's daughter, a memory she cherishes even more deeply after his passing. And her story reminds us of an important truth: parents' words and actions can shape how children carry menstruation;not as a burden, but as a celebration.

Here's how parents' words shape how children feel about menstruation, help them end period stigma. 5 points to bookmark!

1. Words Can Break or Build Shame

When children first encounter menstruation, the language parents use defines their emotions. If words like "dirty," "impure," or "don't tell anyone" are spoken, they plant seeds of shame. But if parents use empowering language;"This is natural," "This is a sign of strength," "You are growing beautifully"; children embrace menstruation as a gift, not a curse.

2. Fathers Have the Power to Normalise Periods

Menstruation has often been treated as "women's business," leaving fathers absent from the conversation. But when dads openly support their daughters, they normalise periods in powerful ways. A simple hug, reassurance, or even buying sanitary products without hesitation shows children that there is no shame in being themselves. Aayusha's father did exactly that; his actions told her that menstruation was not something to hide but something to accept with pride.

3. Silence Around Periods Breeds Confusion

For many children, the first period comes with confusion, fear, and a flood of questions. But silence from parents only makes things worse. When parents dodge questions or enforce restrictions without explanation, children are left feeling isolated. Honest, age-appropriate conversations about menstruation remove fear and foster understanding.

4. Celebrating, Not Hiding, Creates Confidence

What if parents treated the first period as a celebration of growth, rather than a moment of shame? A warm embrace, a small gift, or even just words of encouragement can transform a child's perspective. Rituals can evolve into empowering practices that honor this natural milestone instead of burdening it with stigma.

5. Parents Shape the Future of Stigma

Every word and gesture from a parent plants seeds that shape how their child will speak about periods tomorrow. If shame is passed down, stigma survives. But if pride, acceptance, and openness are shared, a new generation grows up without whispers and embarrassment. Parents, by simply choosing compassion and honesty, can change the narrative of menstruation forever.

Menstruation should not be a closed-door story. It should be a story of strength, dignity, and pride;passed on from parents to children with compassion, courage, and celebration.