What Is Rett Syndrome, A Disorder Highly Found In Females? Causes, Symptoms And Treatments

Causes Of Rett Syndrome

Rett syndrome is known to have been caused by mutations in the gene MeCP2 which is found in the X chromosome (one of the two sex chromosomes).

Males have one X chromosome and one Y chromosome while females have both X chromosomes. As the mutation happens only in the X chromosome, the females naturally become more prone to getting affected by this disorder compared to males.

Also, MeCP2 mutation is likely to occur in the sperm cells than in ovarian cells, meaning the risk of inheriting the RTT gene is greater from the father's side. [3]

The MeCP2 gene contains instructions to manufacture proteins that help with the development of the brain. This is why, when a mutation in the MeCP2 gene happens, the brain functions are affected.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, not everyone with mutations in the MeCP2 gene has RTT and in less than one per cent of the cases, the disorder is inherited, meaning the disorder is unlikely to pass from one generation to another and in most of the cases, appear spontaneously due to random mutation.

