Strategies To Nurture Your Child's Developing Mind: Learnings From The Book 'The Whole Brain Child'

"Your children are not your children

They are the sons and daughters of life's longing for itself

They come through you but not from you

And though they are with you yet they belong not to you

You may give them your love but not your thoughts

For they have their own thoughts

You may house their bodies but not their souls

For their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow" ~ Kahlil Gibran



This poem, written by Kahlil Gibran, gives the most straightforward yet most difficult-to-follow strategy for Parenting. The most authentic testimony to parenting is an emotionally balanced and confident grown-up who can reach their potential in an all-around manner. They have meaningful relationships, are fulfilling work, and are kind, compassionate & assertive.

New York Times Bestseller "The Whole Brain Child", written by Daniel J Seigel & Tina Payne Bryson, was first published in 2011 and remained one of the best books to make parenting easier. This book is a valuable resource for any parent looking to understand and support their child's development and emotional well-being. It is evidence-based and written by experts: Dr Daniel J. Siegel, a renowned neuropsychiatrist and expert in child development, and Tina Payne Bryson, a psychotherapist and parent educator; both authors are well-known experts in the field. The work is evidence-based and based on research. It is a comprehensive and accessible guide for parents that can help them better understand their children and provide them with the tools they need to raise healthy, happy, and well-adjusted kids.

In this book, they have outlined 12 strategies that can help us " raise kids in a way that lets them thrive. "This book enables the primary caregiver to use the everyday interactions and situations with our kids as opportunities for the caregivers and the children to survive and thrive.

Before we go into the learnings, few things to take note of:

LEFT BRAIN - Logical, Linguistic & Literal

RIGHT BRAIN - Emotional, Non Verbal, Experiential & Autobiographical

DOWNSTAIRS BRAIN - Basic functions(breathing & Blinking) Reactions & Impulses (fight & Flight), Strong Emotions (Anger, Fear)

UPSTAIRS BRAIN- Decision Making, Planning, Control, Self Understanding, Empathy, Morality

1. Understanding the different parts of the brain and how they interact: The book explains how different parts of the brain, such as the emotional and the thinking brain, work together and affect a child's behaviour and emotions. It also talks about how the different parts of the brain develop at different rates and how this can impact a child's behaviour. The authors explain how play is essential for the healthy development of the brain and how it can help children process and make sense of their experiences.

2. Connect and redirect: The authors suggest that it's vital for parents to connect with their children emotionally and then redirect their behaviour in a positive way. This means taking the time to understand and validate a child's feelings and teaching them how to manage and regulate their emotions.

3. The importance of emotional regulation: The book emphasises the importance of helping children learn how to regulate their emotions and how to use their "upstairs brain" (the thinking, logical part of the brain) to manage their "downstairs brain" (the emotional, reactive part of the brain)

4. Helping children understand and integrate their experiences: The book explains how helping children understand and make sense of their experiences can help them integrate different parts of their brains, leading to better emotional regulation and problem-solving skills.

5. Mindsight: The authors introduce the concept of "mindsight," which is the ability to understand one's and others' mental states and use this understanding to navigate relationships and the world. The book provides practical strategies for parents to help children navigate difficult situations and emotions, such as using "name it to tame it" (naming their emotions) and "taking a step back" (taking a break when things are overwhelming).

6. Playful Parenting: The authors suggest that play is essential for healthy brain development and that playful parenting, which involves using play and imagination to connect with children and teach them essential life skills, can be very effective.

7. The book provides strategies for managing intense emotions and preventing meltdowns. These strategies include using mindfulness and empathy, helping children put words to their feelings, and giving them a sense of control over their environment.

8. The importance of connection and attachment: The book explains how a child's relationship with their primary caregivers is vital for brain development.

9. The book encourages parents to use a "two-brain" approach, which means that parents should try to use both the left and right sides of their brains when interacting with their children. This means using logic, reason, empathy, and intuition to connect with their children.

10. Mindful parenting: The book emphasises the importance of being present and aware of one's own emotions and reactions as a parent to model healthy emotional regulation for children and be able to respond to children calmly and effectively.

11. Creating a "circle of security" around children: The book explains how a secure attachment between parents and children can be fostered by creating a "circle of security" in which children feel safe and loved.

Overall, The Whole-Brain Child provides valuable insight into child development and offers practical strategies parents can use to connect with and understand their children better.

Happy Parenting!

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 9:03 [IST]