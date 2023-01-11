Signs Of Autism In Children: What To Look Out For Kids oi-Amritha K

A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].

What Is Autism?

As a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is marked by problems communicating and interacting socially, as well as restricted behaviours and interests.

There may also be differences in how individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder learn, move, or pay attention. Although some people without ASD may also have some of these characteristics, they can be extremely challenging for individuals with ASD [2].

There is no known cause of autism. However, according to a recent study, scientists believe that autism can be caused by complex genetic, environmental and structural abnormalities in the brain.

Signs Of Autism In Children

The symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) typically emerge during early childhood, between the ages of 12 and 24 months. However, symptoms may also appear earlier or later [3].

It is very important to identify early warning signs of autism in this context. For this, you must evaluate the toddler's social interaction, communication, and play behaviours between the ages of 14, 18, 24, 30, or 36 months. Because of their young age, early signs of autism may be difficult to identify.

You can help with an early diagnosis of autism by looking at the following symptoms commonly seen in toddlers [4][5].

1. Doesn't imitate expression

The inability of children to imitate facial expressions, sounds, or movements of others, such as smiling, laughing and other gestures, can be considered an early sign of autism. Infants are typically able to smile when they are smiled at, but babies who suffer from this condition may not smile back.

2. Is not responsive to their name

Autism-related children often do not respond to their name, despite having normal hearing. This is due to their difficulty paying attention and comprehending language. It is a sign of developmental delay.

3. Poor eye contact

Kids with autism often exhibit poor eye contact. They find it very difficult to maintain eye contact. Additionally, they find it difficult to communicate and point to objects.

4. Unusual body movements

One of the major warning signs of autism is the development of unusual body movements. Children diagnosed with autism may stiffen their arms, hands or legs repeatedly, as well as rotate their wrists and hands without purpose.

5. Repetitive or restricted behaviours or interests

Typically, people with ASD display behaviours or interests that may seem unusual. These behaviours or interests distinguish ASD from conditions defined by problems with social communication.

A few examples of restricted or repetitive behaviour and interests associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder include: lining up toys or other objects and getting upset when the order is changed, repeating words or phrases over and over again (known as echolalia), and playing with toys in the same manner each time [6].

6. Motor development delay

Infants and toddlers with autism have difficulties with motor and learning skills, thus affecting their ability to grasp the things around them. Parents of such children must consider adaptive physical education programmes that can enhance their child's abilities and needs.

On A Final Note...

The importance of emotional support for children who have autism cannot be overstated. Early detection of autism is crucial. Detecting autism at an early stage allows for greater chances of improvement [7][8].

Early and intensive behavioural support is essential for the most effective treatments. The earlier a child is enrolled in these programs, the better their outlook. Autism spectrum disorders are complex disorders. Finding the best support program for an autistic individual takes time, regardless of whether they are a child or an adult.

