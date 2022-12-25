School Extracurricular Activities: Its Importance For Young Kids Kids oi-Amritha K

School extracurricular activities can bring back so many sour memories for the lot of us. But, what can we do, right? They really are essential for the optimal growth of a school-going child.

The purpose of extracurricular activities is to help school-going children develop skills that will help them succeed in their future careers and lives.

In addition to helping students make friends, improve their social skills, and participate in new activities that they may not otherwise be able to participate in, they are also important because they allow them to learn about themselves and their interests. Furthermore, they can assist them in discovering their passions in life [1][2].

Taking part in extracurricular activities at school teaches life skills that aren't always taught at home or in school, such as learning to accept failure even when you believe you deserve it.

Extracurricular activities at school provide students with opportunities to gain experience in teamwork, communication skills, and how it feels to stand on stage in front of an audience, as well as time management.

What Are The Benefits Of Extracurricular Activities In Schools?

1. Improves academic performance

In general, students who participate in extracurricular activities earn better grades. As a result of their participation in various activities, students develop time management skills, organizational skills, and improved self-confidence, as well as the ability to express themselves more effectively [3].

2. Improves time management skills

Time management is an essential skill for students who participate in extracurricular activities. In order to manage time between academics and extracurricular activities, they also learn how to keep them engaged in free time. It is important to maintain a sense of time management during examinations [4].

3. Enhances self-esteem and confidence

In addition to helping your child to build self-confidence, school extracurricular activities can also help your child to learn how to handle a new activity that isn't necessarily tied to his academic studies [5].

4. Promotes growth

There is no doubt that extracurricular activities at schools are very useful for the psychological development and maturity of kids. That is why schools must make sure that such activities are included in the curriculum [6].

5. Teach responsibility and planning

By participating in extracurricular activities at schools, your child will be able to acquire skills in role play and responsibility management. One of the advantages of participating in such activities is that they require proper planning and implementation to accomplish. Your child will learn exactly this when he or she participates in extra-curricular activities.

6. Develops a sense of commitment

extracurricular activities teach students to commit themselves to a particular activity they are involved in. A student's social skills are improved when they get involved in extracurricular activities. Students are able to expand their network, which helps them find better jobs.

On A Final Note...

The real growth and maturity are not just derived from classroom activities but also from extracurricular activities, as they demonstrate the practical side of the world - this helps the child learn how the world works. No matter what kind of activities your children take part in, whether they are art, music, drama, or sports, they are always learning something new.

Sunday, December 25, 2022, 16:23 [IST]