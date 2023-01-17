Is Your Kid Addicted To Sugar? What Are The Signs? Kids oi-Amritha K

Sugar is not a big deal for most children, but it has been shown to have an effect similar to an addictive drug, and kids can become addicted to it. While sugar is not addictive in a similar manner to illicit substances or alcohol, however, its effects are almost similar [1].

The reward centers of the brain can become addicted to anything that stimulates them excessively. In the case of children, things such as sugar and video games can grow into a habit that can become problematic over time.

Sugar Addiction In Kids: What Parents Should Know

Most of the food marketed to children contains very high levels of added sugars, which are known to be addictive to children. Experts recommend that children consume no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day.

The average serving of chocolate milk contains 24 grams of sugar, which is equivalent to a full day's limit in just one glass [2].

Signs Of Sugar Addiction In Kids

Symptoms of sugar addiction include headaches, lethargy, fatigue, craving sweet and/or salty foods, insomnia, hiding sweets, making excuses or deals regarding sugar, avoiding foods without sugar, turning to sugar when feeling negative emotions, and going to extreme lengths to obtain sugar [3].

Sugar Addiction in Children: What Are the Consequences?

It is estimated that nearly ten percent of children in India are obese. Although sugar is not the sole cause, it certainly plays a significant role.

There is no nutritional benefit to consuming added sugars since they provide empty calories that do not contribute to our overall health. Sugar dramatically increases the caloric density of food, adding four calories per gram without improving satiety or nutrition content. You can increase your calorie intake by 100 grams by consuming 25 grams of sugar per day [4].

A child who consumes more sugar than the average individual may gain substantial weight. This is especially true if your child does not lead an active lifestyle. Your child could become obese and suffer adverse health effects directly associated with obesity [5].

There is medical evidence to suggest that added sugars contribute significantly to the development of diabetes [6].

How To Manage Sugar Addiction In Kids?

1. Get rid of the bad guys

To begin with, reduce your intake of sugar. A child's sugar intake is dominated by soda, energy drinks, sports drinks, desserts, fruit drinks, candy, and ready-to-eat cereal, which account for 32 per cent of their sugar consumption. Children are less likely to crave sugar if they consume less sugar.

2. Keep cravings at bay

It is true that sugar addiction causes tangible cravings, but so do other factors that are entirely unrelated, such as low blood sugar and thirst. So focus on dealing with these factors first and make sure kids always consume a sufficient amount of protein, healthful fats, other nutrients, and water to ensure their energy levels are optimal.

Watch out for social or psychological factors that may lead to overindulgence, such as boredom, emotional issues, or teenage hormone surges [7].

3. Maintain a healthy refrigerator

Make sure the fridge is stocked with healthy snacks, and do not regularly buy sugary treats and then deny your children their privileges. It is better to occasionally take the family out for ice cream rather than to have a tub of mint chocolate chip in the freezer.

4. Lead by example

Make sure you are on the same page with your spouse and be consistent with your food rules and messages. Enjoy all food with your children, never express guilt for enjoying dessert, and model moderation. Be neutral and do not judge your children's choices or mistakes. Finally, encourage and support your children when they make good choices.

On A Final Note...

Children may become accustomed to the taste of food with added sugar over time. If the problem persists even after you limit your child's exposure to sugar, consult your child's doctor. They may have little interest in eating foods without added sugar and may become opposed to eating them over time.

