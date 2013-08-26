Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Baby Krishna Costumes For Janmashtami

ENGLISH

    Janmashtami is the festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna (who is an avatar of Lord Vishnu). On the day of this festival, it is an age old custom to dress up little boys and girls in Krishna costumes. Baby Krishna was a colourful character with some very typical signs. And almost every family does have little boy or girl who has the spirit of Krishna imbibed in him or her.

    So Krishna costumes are something that parents can take a look at before Janmashtami. It is important to know the salient features of a baby Krishna outfit first. Here are some of the main elements of Krishna costumes for kids.

    Array

    The Tiny Pony

    Baby Krishna always had a tiny pony on his head. This Krishna's pony has been adorned with white flowers to match it with white dhoti.

    Array

    Modern Krishna

    If your baby is not comfortable wearing dhoti, then you can also dress him up in a kurta pajama.

    Array

    Krishna's Flute

    As you can see, this little Krishna seems intent on admiring his flute.

    Array

    Dhoti Kurta

    Krishna always loved to wear bright colours. This Krishna is dressed in a bright blue kurta and a red dhoti.

    Array

    Krishna's Crown

    Krishna was a God who loved to dress up and as he was a prince, he ought to have a crown. This baby Krishna has a very opulent looking crown.

    Array

    Makhan Chor

    As you know, Krishna loved homemade white butter and often stole butter from the Gopis. But our little Krishna here is being force fed with butter.

    Array

    Radha

    Now Krishna's soulmate and best friend was Radha. So how can your baby Krishna be complete without his pretty Radha!

    Array

    Bandhani Dress

    Bandhani clothes for baby Krishna's are very popular. and yellow happens to be Krishna's favourite colour.

    Array

    Naughty Krishna

    Do you want to see Krishna in his naughty avatar? Then check out this little Krishna who has a remarkably naughty expression!

    Array

    Gopi

    Your little Krishna needs his gopis to play with. Here is a beautiful costume for Gopi or Radha. The floral hairdo is really authentic.

    Array

    Fountain Pony Krishna

    Apart from the glorious smile, we just loves this baby Krishna's fountain pony!

    Array

    String Of Pearls

    This sweet little Krishna is adorned with many strings of pearls. We also like the fancy sliver anklets.

    Dhoti

    Krishna always wore silk dhotis. So you too have to make dhotis a part of the baby Krishna costumes. It preferable if the dhoti is made of silk and has golden borders. However, you can also make your 'bal gopal' wear cotton dhotis to keep him more comfortable. These days, you det ready-to-wear pleated dhotis for kids.

    Crown

    Krishna was a shepherd prince so, He always wore a crown. You can buy designer crowns from stalls that spring up just before Janmashtami, You can also make your own crown with shinny golden cardboard or paper.

    Peacock Feather

    A single peacock feather always adorned the crown of baby Krishna. That is why, you must stick a peacock feather to the crown of your Krishna costume. It one of the most easily identifiable marks of Krishna.

    Jewels

    The saying goes that Krishna loves to dress up. So since we look at this weakness of Lord Krishna so indulgently, you must dress your baby Krishna appropriated for Janmashtami. Adorn your baby boy or girl with strings of pearls, kadas and necklaces.

    Flute

    Krishna was a very lyrical player of the flute. You can thus add a tiny flute to your Krishna costume. Make your bal gopal hold a designer flute in his hands. It does not have to be a real flute. You get several fake flutes in the market just before Janmashtami.

    These are some of the main elements of baby Krishna's costume to try for Janmashtami.

    Courtesy: Mr Srivathsa Joshi

    More JANMASHTAMI News

    Read more about: janmashtami kids parenting
     
