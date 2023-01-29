What Are The Three Stages Of Labour? Is There A Difference Between A Caesarean & Normal Delivery? Basics oi-Amritha K

Delivery of a full-term baby takes nine months. During these nine months, the expectant mother experiences a range of emotions. However, when it comes to labour and delivery, it is one of the most difficult times of their lives.

The labour experience is a unique one. Sometimes it is over within a few hours, while other times labour puts a mother's physical and emotional stamina to the test.

Signs of labour

If the uterus is experiencing increased pressure, a change in energy levels, and a bloody mucus discharge, it is time to deliver the baby. It is also critical to record the timing of contractions [1].

Is There A Difference Between A Caesarean & Normal Delivery?

Labour consists of several stages. Each stage can be experienced within days, hours, or minutes, depending on the individual. For most women who choose natural birthing, the stages of labour are terrifying, but the joy of holding a newborn is priceless.

A caesarean delivery is less painful than a natural delivery because the stages and processes of labour differ.

Caesarean sections are performed by injecting anaesthesia into the spinal cord. Anaesthesia numbs the lower part of the body and allows the baby to be surgically removed within fifteen minutes following delivery [2].

As a first-time mother, you may find this article helpful as it provides an overview of the three stages of labour during a normal delivery. Unfortunately, not many knows how labour and delivery will unfold until they experience it for themselves, but by understanding the typical sequence of events, you can be better prepared.

The article advices one on what to expect around the signs and length of labour.

What Are The Stages Of Labour?

Labour and delivery can be divided into three stages [3][4]:

1. First stage of labour in pregnancy

This first stage of labour and delivery includes the onset of labour due to the dilation of the cervix. This first stage can be further divided into early labour, active labour, and transitional labour.

Early labour: This is the most painful phase of delivery. The period includes the thinning and dilation of the cervix. The cervix has to dilate at least 3-4 centimetres. This early labour stage can occur for weeks, days and even a few hours.

Active labour: During this stage of labour, contractions become stronger, and the cervix dilates to 10 centimetres.

Transitional labour: During transitional labour, the contractions are much stronger and occur within 2-3 minutes of one another. The pain and contractions between each stage usually last no more than 90 seconds [5].

2. Second stage of labour in pregnancy

The cervix has completely dilated during this stage of labour, and the baby is ready to leave the womb. It is imperative for women during this stage of labour to remain calm and relaxed, and to bite into the pain, the woman may experience a slight burning and tingling sensation in her vagina as the baby crowns [6].

3. Third stage of labour in pregnancy

Delivery of the placenta: As part of the delivery process, the placenta must also be removed from the uterus. This phase of labour is often referred to as 'the second baby'. During this stage, the woman experiences mild contractions. The placenta separates itself from the uterine wall and moves out of the vagina. It is then surgically removed and cut [7].

On A Final Note...

You will also be advised by your health care provider whether you need repairs to the vaginal region. If you do not require anaesthesia, you will receive an injection of local anaesthetic in the area that needs to be stitched.

