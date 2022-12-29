Just In
Overdue Pregnancy: Things To Avoid When Your Pregnancy Is Overdue
Having waited and endured for nine months, your baby is finally due. You begin to patiently wait for labour pains to begin. However, the due date passes without any signs of labour. In these situations, a pregnant woman can become extremely frustrated.
According to experts, if a woman fails to go into labour again within two weeks of her due date, she should have a caesarean procedure [1].
A pregnant woman should ensure that she does not undergo any kind of stress during the few weeks following the due date.
As soon as the due date has passed, it is important that the pregnant woman is admitted for delivery via caesarean or normal delivery [2]. On the other hand, pregnant women should understand that passing the due date is a normal thing that occurs almost every second or third time around.
Things To Avoid When Your Pregnancy Is Overdue
Take a look at what a woman with overdue pregnancy should not do post the due date:
1. Stressing out too much
Women should avoid all forms of stress during the nine months of pregnancy. Stress is a silent killer and is one of the leading causes of miscarriages and stillbirths. Yoga is an excellent exercise for both the mind and body [3].
2. Following random home remedies
To induce labour past the due date, pregnant women should not follow home remedies. It is safer to follow what the doctor suggests instead of trying the methods passed down through generations.
3. Excessive exercise
In general, exercising regularly at the end of nine months is considered beneficial for the mother and child. However, overexercising can also have harmful effects on the mother and child. It is always advisable to exercise in moderation [4].
4. Overeating
A pregnant woman should avoid emotional eating if the due date has passed. Emotional eating can cause a pregnant woman to become lethargic and inactive, which is potentially harmful during labour [5].
5. Doing too many chores
When the due date has passed, pregnant women should take some time off and relax both their mind and body. Overdoing chores at home will make them feel tired, which is not conducive to a healthy pregnancy.
On A Final Note...
In the last days of pregnancy, it is important to stay comfortable and pass the time if your baby is overdue.
Keep you and your baby safe and healthy by following your doctor's recommendations. If you plan to exercise or participate in other activities during pregnancy, consult your physician first.
