Launch Of Mum2b : Expert Support For Expecting Mothers By Apollo Women’s Hospitals
Pregnancy is one of the most interesting times in the life of a woman - filled with both excitement and nervousness. As much as the to-be-mother is excited to welcome a new life, she along with her family also has numerous questions on her mind and is almost always anxious about something or the other.
To deal with this issue, its proposed that Apollo Women's Hospitals, Chennai has launched a Pregnancy Support Group, which connects the patient and the doctor in an informal and relaxed setting.
The group meets on the fourth Saturday of every month and would be headed by a Consultant from Apollo Women's Hospitals and is open to anyone who would be interested.
The session starts with an expert talk by the consultant and would also discuss the dos and don'ts during various stages of pregnancy. This would be followed by a Q & A session which enables the to-be-mother / family to find answers to the various questions which they might have.
Today's inaugural session was handled by Dr Sumana Manohar, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Apollo Women's Hospitals, Thousand Lights, Chennai.
Speaking in the webinar, Dr Sumana Manohar discussed various key aspects of pregnancy including preparing for pregnancy, diet during pregnancy, fitness and workouts, working during pregnancy and more.
