Just In
- 4 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope, 15 January To 21 January 2023, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 15 January 2023: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 16 hrs ago Top 21 Benefits Of Reading Sundar Kanda Of Ramayana
- 18 hrs ago Choosing The Meditation Style That Suits You Best
Don't Miss
- Finance How To Get Jeevan Pramaan Through Face Authentication?
- News 5 Indians among 72 passengers who were onboard Nepal plane
- Sports Hockey World Cup: Odisha Government takes steps to make stadium accessible for everyone
- Movies Bedazzling Remuneration Details Of Telugu Television Anchors Suma, Anasuya & Etc Will Surprise You!
- Travel The Best of Remote Spain – Asturias
- Education How to start career in modelling
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2023: EVTRIC Showcases 4 EVs – Check Out All Details
- Technology Realme 9i 5G vs Realme 9 5G: Design, Display, Performance Compared
Common Baby-Making Mistakes And How To Avoid Them
Those planning for a baby may not realise that their carefree approach may hinder their chances of conception. In order to increase your chances of conception, you should plan the right time before, during, and after ovulation. An unhealthy lifestyle is a common baby-making mistake [1].
It is likely that you have been trying for a long time without success because you have been doing something wrong. Making babies has become more difficult than ever, and every little change can have a negative impact.
Common Baby-Making Mistakes Couples Make
There are certain mistakes you might be making when it comes to making babies that may prevent you from getting pregnant:
1. Not enough sex
We all have unique bodies that may surprise us with pregnancies even when our partners are not ovulating. Do not ignore the needs of your partner and do not have sex only for the sake of trying. It is a complete myth that excessive sex can diminish sperm potency. It is highly recommended to have sex throughout the month to increase your chances of conception.
There is a very short period of time in which you can conceive, so you do not want to miss any second of it. Ovulation predictor kits are not as accurate as they are advertised to be, so it is important to trust your body and your partner's body [2].
2. Too much sex
Having sex every day for getting pregnant won't get you anywhere either. If you have excessive amounts of sex, you will lose your appetite and will not be as passionate about getting pregnant. The man's sperm count will be lower if you are not passionate enough, so you will not be able to conceive [3].
Whenever possible, make love every day, but not more than once a day because this will reduce your sperm count.
3. Only doing missionary position
There is a common misconception that the missionary position and other gravity-friendly positions are beneficial for conceiving, but this is only a myth. In any other position, once the semen is ejaculated inside the cervical cavity, it merges with the mucus and swims its way through the fallopian tube [4].
Experiment with new positions during the pregnancy-making process. Try all of those positions that you read about in magazines and have fun with your partner.
4. Not following your menstrual cycle
It is very important to monitor your periods during the planning process to understand how your menstrual cycle works. The fertility window is very narrow and requires precise timing. If your periods fall between 28 and 38 days, then you are fine. It is possible for you to get your periods within 30 days of one month, while in another you may not get them for 37 days [5].
Having sex a couple days before ovulation can also result in a pregnancy. Track your dates using an app, which will calculate an average and inform you when you are most fertile.
5. Seeing a doctor too late
Getting both of you checked is a good idea if you are over 35 years of age and have been trying for six months. You never know who has the issue and whether it can be resolved. You should consult a doctor during the family planning phase if you have a history of pelvic inflammation, sexually transmitted diseases, irregular or very painful periods, even if you are younger [6].
6. Using lubricants
Chemical lubricants prevent semen from mixing with cervical mucus, which reduces its potency. If you are having problems with sperm motility, try easing the pain before proceeding to creating a baby. In vitro studies have shown that vaginal lubricants affect sperm motility; therefore, the use of vaginal lubricants during intercourse may adversely affect natural fertility.
When conceiving, you should be comfortable and ready in every way [7]. Talk to your doctor for more information.
7. Possible fertility issues
The majority of infertility problems are related to women, but 40 percent are related to men. Ten percent are related to either of them or neither. It is important to remember that you have a solution to every problem. It is possible to adopt a child if fertility drugs or IVF do not work.
It is common for men to experience fertility problems such as low sperm count and low sperm motility, which can be caused by genetic abnormalities, chemotherapy, varicocele veins, undescended testicles, infection of the testicle or prostate, or anabolic steroids [8][9].
8. Neglecting health
Your general health plays an important role in your ability to conceive, so do not neglect it. Excessive consumption of salt, sugar, and fat reduces cervical mucus and sperm count, leads to obesity and polycystic ovarian syndrome, and increases stress levels. Control your appetite and try to lose weight before you conceive [10].
During the planning process, consider genetic testing so that, in case you or your partner have any genetic issues, you can determine what to do. Also, make sure you have a complete body check and have all your vitals checked so that you can start the process of making a baby without any anxiety [11].
On A Final Note...
Starting a family is an exciting decision. The chances of pregnancy success can be increased by understanding some common mistakes. It is recommended to consult a fertility specialist if a couple has been trying to become pregnant for six months to one year without success.
- prenatalWhat Are The Effects Of Pregnancy On Dental Health? How To Prevent It?
- basicsPregnancy: What’s The Difference Between A Doula And Midwife? Do You Need Both?
- prenatalPregnancy: How To Exercise In The Third Trimester
- prenatalFoods To Avoid When Breastfeeding; Signs Your Diet Is Affecting Your Baby
- parents and childrenPlanning To Have A Kid? Critical Conversations Or Frank Dialogue That You Need To Have With Your Partner
- basicsWhat Are The Effects Of Covid-19 During Pregnancy On Child Development?
- babyFoods That Are Not Safe For Babies: A Listicle For Parents
- prenatalIs Bleeding Normal During The First Trimester Of Pregnancy? Causes, Bleeding Vs Spotting
- prenatalHome Remedies For Itchy Belly During Pregnancy; Does Itchy Belly During Pregnancy Pose a Risk?
- basicsIs It Safe To Bath In Hot Water During Pregnancy? When Is The Best Time To Bathe?
- basicsSigns Of Miscarriage At 4 Weeks: Important Things To Look Out For
- basicsOverdue Pregnancy: Things To Avoid When Your Pregnancy Is Overdue