Common Baby-Making Mistakes And How To Avoid Them Basics oi-Amritha K

Those planning for a baby may not realise that their carefree approach may hinder their chances of conception. In order to increase your chances of conception, you should plan the right time before, during, and after ovulation. An unhealthy lifestyle is a common baby-making mistake [1].

It is likely that you have been trying for a long time without success because you have been doing something wrong. Making babies has become more difficult than ever, and every little change can have a negative impact.

Common Baby-Making Mistakes Couples Make

There are certain mistakes you might be making when it comes to making babies that may prevent you from getting pregnant:

1. Not enough sex

We all have unique bodies that may surprise us with pregnancies even when our partners are not ovulating. Do not ignore the needs of your partner and do not have sex only for the sake of trying. It is a complete myth that excessive sex can diminish sperm potency. It is highly recommended to have sex throughout the month to increase your chances of conception.

There is a very short period of time in which you can conceive, so you do not want to miss any second of it. Ovulation predictor kits are not as accurate as they are advertised to be, so it is important to trust your body and your partner's body [2].

2. Too much sex

Having sex every day for getting pregnant won't get you anywhere either. If you have excessive amounts of sex, you will lose your appetite and will not be as passionate about getting pregnant. The man's sperm count will be lower if you are not passionate enough, so you will not be able to conceive [3].

Whenever possible, make love every day, but not more than once a day because this will reduce your sperm count.

3. Only doing missionary position

There is a common misconception that the missionary position and other gravity-friendly positions are beneficial for conceiving, but this is only a myth. In any other position, once the semen is ejaculated inside the cervical cavity, it merges with the mucus and swims its way through the fallopian tube [4].

Experiment with new positions during the pregnancy-making process. Try all of those positions that you read about in magazines and have fun with your partner.

4. Not following your menstrual cycle

It is very important to monitor your periods during the planning process to understand how your menstrual cycle works. The fertility window is very narrow and requires precise timing. If your periods fall between 28 and 38 days, then you are fine. It is possible for you to get your periods within 30 days of one month, while in another you may not get them for 37 days [5].

Having sex a couple days before ovulation can also result in a pregnancy. Track your dates using an app, which will calculate an average and inform you when you are most fertile.

5. Seeing a doctor too late

Getting both of you checked is a good idea if you are over 35 years of age and have been trying for six months. You never know who has the issue and whether it can be resolved. You should consult a doctor during the family planning phase if you have a history of pelvic inflammation, sexually transmitted diseases, irregular or very painful periods, even if you are younger [6].

6. Using lubricants

Chemical lubricants prevent semen from mixing with cervical mucus, which reduces its potency. If you are having problems with sperm motility, try easing the pain before proceeding to creating a baby. In vitro studies have shown that vaginal lubricants affect sperm motility; therefore, the use of vaginal lubricants during intercourse may adversely affect natural fertility.

When conceiving, you should be comfortable and ready in every way [7]. Talk to your doctor for more information.

7. Possible fertility issues

The majority of infertility problems are related to women, but 40 percent are related to men. Ten percent are related to either of them or neither. It is important to remember that you have a solution to every problem. It is possible to adopt a child if fertility drugs or IVF do not work.

It is common for men to experience fertility problems such as low sperm count and low sperm motility, which can be caused by genetic abnormalities, chemotherapy, varicocele veins, undescended testicles, infection of the testicle or prostate, or anabolic steroids [8][9].

8. Neglecting health

Your general health plays an important role in your ability to conceive, so do not neglect it. Excessive consumption of salt, sugar, and fat reduces cervical mucus and sperm count, leads to obesity and polycystic ovarian syndrome, and increases stress levels. Control your appetite and try to lose weight before you conceive [10].

During the planning process, consider genetic testing so that, in case you or your partner have any genetic issues, you can determine what to do. Also, make sure you have a complete body check and have all your vitals checked so that you can start the process of making a baby without any anxiety [11].

On A Final Note...

Starting a family is an exciting decision. The chances of pregnancy success can be increased by understanding some common mistakes. It is recommended to consult a fertility specialist if a couple has been trying to become pregnant for six months to one year without success.