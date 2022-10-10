Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 65% Off on Maternity Essentials Basics oi-Amritha K

Whether you're a breastfeeding or expecting mom yourself or shopping for one, these 10 products are all integral to your journey as an expecting, new or feeding mother. And that too, up to 65% off on maternity essentials on the amazon great Indian festival.

1. Full Body Support Pregnancy Pillow

Moms Moon is a brand you can trust, love, and recommend. Mom's Moon U Shape Reversible Pregnancy Body Support Pillow offers good support and a gentle feel. U-shaped pregnancy pillows are perfect for people who switch sides while sleeping. The Horseshoe U-shaped pregnancy pillow is perfect for women who switch sides often. It supports your head and shoulders. This pillow has a 100% cotton zippered cover and is perfect for supporting your growing belly. The back end supports your vertebrae, and the front side supports your growing belly.

2. Sleepsia Orthopedic Memory Foam Pillow

Sleepsia Half Moon Pillow can be used as Leg Raiser, Spacer, and Lumbar pillow. Place it under your knees to elevate the legs and provide the correct position for the lumbar region. You can also use the pillow under your ankles for foot support while reading or under your waist for lower back support. Sleeping on your back or side is perfect for your lumbar support while sitting on a couch or a chair. This pillow is made with 100% pure memory foam that's guaranteed to give you long-lasting comfort. It is designed after years of research to give you the right height, density, and resilience for optimum comfort.

3. Bio-Oil

Give your skin a break with Bio-Oil Skincare Oil! Suitable for all skin types, this skincare oil can help reduce stretch marks, scars, and other marks caused by surgery, injury, acne, ageing, pregnancy, and more. This non-comedogenic formula won't clog pores and is fast-absorbing. Dry skin will feel softer and relieved because it keeps moisture in. With its unique formulation containing vitamins and plant extracts along with the breakthrough ingredient PurCellin oil, it's a multi-use oil that's recommended by skin care specialists worldwide.

4. Manual Breast Pump

Designed to ensure zero chemical leaching, this Manual Breast Pump with Feeding Nipple is made from food-grade silicone and is non-toxic, BPA-Free, Phthalates-Free and Lead-Free. We use the best quality materials and design the product for mum, baby, and the environment. With ergonomic handle features, the grip strength can be reduced, and the quick press can be more labour-saving, making sucking milk enjoyable for mommy.

5. Cipla Mamaxpert Complete Care for New and Expecting Moms

Designed to keep women & moms safe during hormonal fluctuations. Made with tea tree oil and neem extract, it protects against itching, infections, and unpleasant odours. It helps prevent stretch marks caused by hormone changes and weight gain with Cipla Mamaxpert Complete Care Gift Box for New and Expecting Moms. Vitamin E, rapeseed, coffee seed oil, and shea butter strengthens skin elasticity and prevents scarring.

6. Maternity Pads

You can make your post-pregnancy life easier with Abena's maternity pads. A capacity of up to 850 ml ensures instant absorption of body fluids. This super absorbent sheet keeps you dry during postpartum incontinence overnight. A leak barrier is created by the odour control system for ultimate care during the post-natal period. It's super absorbent, so it keeps you dry all night long.

7. Hospital Bags for Labor and Delivery

You get a mommy bag, a hospital bag checklist, an organizing pouch, and a shoulder strap in one. It's a big diaper bag with plenty of space for labour and delivery supplies. A stylish and versatile diaper bag for every new mom, this extra-large mommy bag is a great gift idea for a baby shower and a must-have newborn necessity for your baby registry. This tote diaper bag is a perfect gift idea for a new mom. It's a pregnancy must-have.

8. Complete baby care Gift box

With this newborn baby gift set, you get 7 safe and natural baby care products for your baby's skin and hair. The Moms Co. Range of baby skin care products is clinically tested to be hypoallergenic, mild & gentle for the baby's soft sensitive skin. Unlike other baby products that may contain hidden chemicals, our baby wash, lotion, and oil are Australia-certified, toxin-free, made safe, and Australia-allergen certified, so you never have to worry about your baby's skincare or safety.

9. Muslin Cotton Face Towels for Newborn

In this package, 5 Soft Muslin Cotton White Napkins pieces have cute and attractive designs. This product is in six layers, 30 cm long and 30 cm wide. It is made of premium quality, super soft pure muslin cotton, which is highly absorbent. A wide range of applications can be made with this burp cloth, bibs, extra soft hankies, large napkins, gifting, and multipurpose cloth. It's washable, though not bleached. It strays out stains easily and dries rapidly. With every wash, it becomes softer.

10. Baby Diaper Bag

Featuring environmentally durable Oxford material, easy-to-wipe clean, and strong zippers, you'll have a diaper bag that lasts for years. This bag can be used as a handbag or backpack. It's a fashionable backpack that dads and moms can both carry. It's elegant and works for many occasions, like shopping, travelling, etc. It has a wet and dry compartment, so you don't have to worry about your baby's wet clothes; you can put them in the separate pockets in the bag, a zipper in the back lets you access everything, and the top opening has a wide mouth for easy access.

