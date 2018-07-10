Pregnancy Risks By Age Chart

One of the most debatable topics among women is what is the perfect age to conceive. You will be surprised to hear a plethora of answers. The women in their 20s will have endless energy and super-elastic bodies.

Women in their 30s will have a secured career, whereas women in their early 40s will have a high self-confidence as well as a few doubts while delivering their first baby.

However, there are drawbacks at each age. Don't get disheartened and hopeless if you have stepped into your 40s, because according to researchers even at that age you can be lucky to be blessed with an enjoyable motherhood, despite a few complications. Sometimes a 40-something woman can be healthier as compared to a 20-something woman.

It all depends on your lifestyle and how you have maintained yourself. Your energy, health, perspective, and personality can beat all the odds and help you to have a healthy and happy pregnancy, no matter what your age is.

As you get older, both you and your baby have to deal with pregnancy-related risks and other health issues. The reason is that your reproductive system changes with your age and you are more likely to experience the age-related health issues.

Some of the general health issues are high blood pressure, difficulty in conceiving after 35, higher miscarriage rates after 35, psychological and personal problems, the risk of twin pregnancy which brings more complications, increased possibility of getting congenital abnormality like Down syndrome, higher risk of pre-eclampsia, more complications at the time of delivery (like prolonged labor, stillbirth or Caesarean section).

The article highlights the drawbacks and risks of pregnancy experienced by women at different stages by different age groups. Read on to know more:

When You Are Between 20 And 25 Years Of Age

This is the time when your fertility is at its maximum level. In addition, at this age there are fewer complications like gestational diabetes or hypertension. According to researchers, the lesser your age is in your first pregnancy, the lower you will have the risk of breast cancer.

The elasticity of a younger skin is more than that of an older skin. Thus, when you get pregnant at a younger age, either you have lesser stretch marks or even if you have a few they disappear easily in a very little amount of time.

In your early 20s you also recuperate quite easily and get back to your earlier shape pretty soon. Moreover, when you are young you have loads of energy to stay up with your baby for the whole night. Thus, if you want to enjoy your motherhood to the fullest, this age can be best for you.

Your Baby - In your early 20s, your baby will be less prone to any kind of chromosomal abnormalities. Thus, your baby will also have a lesser risk of suffering from Down syndrome or any other kind of chromosomal abnormality.

The rate of miscarriage is also very less. The younger your age, the more fresh and younger will be your eggs. In the 1st trimester the miscarriage rate is almost 12% which goes up to 25% as your age increases.

When You Are Between 26 And 34 Years Of Age

The fertility starts to deteriorate at 30 years. According to researches, the infertility rate is 9% in women between the ages of 26 and 29 which rises to 15% for women aged between 30-34 years.

Delaying your motherhood may help you achieve great heights in your career; however, it makes you inclined towards bad eating habits and also makes you vulnerable to diseases.

You may still have plenty of strength; however, according to studies, the rate of Cesarean section is almost twice in women aged from 30 to 34 as compared to women in their early 20s.

Your Baby - The risk of Down syndrome and any kind of chromosomal abnormality increases.

Pregnancy At Age Between 35 To 40

At this age, you will have difficulty in conceiving. Your fertility will also start to drop suddenly at 38. However, nowadays many women are giving birth at 35. At this age, you are also prone to suffer from hypertension and gestational diabetes.

Moreover, if you have gained a lot of weight over the years, the risk can be even greater. Thus, if you want to conceive at this age, you need to maintain a perfect body weight by eating healthy food and exercising.

Your Baby - The greater your age, the higher will be the risk of getting chromosomal abnormalities. Miscarriage rate also increases and can be seen in one out of every four pregnancy cases. At the age of 38, chromosomal abnormality can be seen in one out of every 100 pregnant women.

If you are 35 or even older, there are chances that you might conceive twins. Whether you use various kinds of fertility treatments or not, the hormonal changes occurring in your body at this age increase the possibility of multiple egg discharge at the time of ovulation.

Pregnancy After 40

Researchers say that about 1/3rd women who are above 40 years of age deal with infertility. Moreover, the risk of gestational diabetes is 3-6 times greater. After 40, the weight you have gained over the years will reduce your metabolism and it will be harder for you to recuperate after delivery.

Make sure to exercise regularly and even post pregnancy you must perform Kegels to deal with gestational diabetes, uterine prolapse, and urinary incontinence.

Your Baby - About 50% pregnancies after 40 years of age result in miscarriages. The chromosomal abnormality risk becomes double at 40 plus.