How To Keep Your Newborn From Getting Sick?

Newborn babies are as cute as a button. But as delicate as a feature too! If you have just given birth to your bundle of joy, chances are you just can't get enough of that adorable face and neither do your family and friends. But there are a lot of things that you need to keep in mind before exposing your just born baby to the world.

It may be a completely new experience for you to take proper care of your baby. They may need your constant attention and should be monitored 24/7, sometimes, even when they are sleeping. The instructions of your doctor coupled with your maternal instincts will definitely help you get used to the baby. While this part of maternity is easy and manageable, more than you getting used to your baby, it is important to help the baby get used to its new surroundings.

Babies are born with fully functional organs which start working the moment they arrive in this world. Though they are born with immunity to certain diseases, their immune system is still developing, which makes them susceptible to illnesses. To make things worse, newborn babies cannot regulate their body temperature, increasing their chances of illness.

Newborn babies aren't expected to fall ill right after birth due to the anti-bodies they derive from the mother at the time of birth. However, things may take a turn when they are about 1-2 months and that is when you need to be too careful with them in order to avoid contact with various illness-causing microbes.

As the development of your baby's immune system takes time, it is up to you to keep them from harm's way. Apart from the regular washing and sanitizing your baby's items, there may be other ways in which you can prevent your baby from falling sick. Read on to know more.

Here are some ways which can help keep your newborn from falling ill-