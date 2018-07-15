How to care for your baby boy’s genitals

A baby is born very delicate. Each part on your precious baby's body is so tender and fragile when he is born that many parents even worry about holding their baby. When such is the case, giving a bath or cleaning your baby properly becomes a troubling aspect of the newfound parenthood.

The baby's skin is very sensitive to the changes in the environment. It is already dealing with the change from the safe and familiar environment of the womb to that of the strange world outside. It is very important to be careful about how you handle your baby.

The genitals of your baby are a part that may especially be of concern to you when it comes to hygiene and cleanliness. If you have a baby boy, you will be responsible for the care of parts that you may not be very familiar with.

Your baby boy's penis will be very sensitive. You need to be careful while taking care of the part. Being knowledgeable about the steps and points to follow will ensure that your baby boy is happy and healthy.

Today, we shall take a look at the guidelines set to ensure that your baby boy's genitals receive the best care possible. Read on to know more.

• To Circumcise Or Not

Circumcision is largely based on religious and personal beliefs. Physiologically speaking, there is no particular need to remove the foreskin from the penis. Those who are pro-circumcision say that removal of the foreskin is helpful in maintaining hygiene.

The topic is very debatable and there are pros and cons to both the options. Ultimately, it is your choice to circumcise your baby or not. You may also let your baby grow up and make the decision on his own. Each choice has different guidelines prescribed for the care of your baby's male parts.

• Cleaning Your Baby's Circumcised Male Parts

Most parents opt for circumcision as early as possible. If this is the case, the penis should only be cleaned using water. Make sure that chemicals or soap are not used for cleaning your baby's genitals; not even baby soaps or products. These may lead to irritation, infection or sensitivity of the skin around the wound. After the bath, you may apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly on the penis.

• How To Put On The Diaper On A Circumcised Baby?

Always make sure that the penis is dry before you put your baby in a diaper. Make sure that the male part of your baby is resting flat on the pubic area. It should both face to the side or down. This is because the movement of the baby may cause pain and discomfort in the area.

If it is possible, try to let your baby go without a diaper. The air circulation will be better this way. It will help the wounds heal faster and will prevent any dampness and infection.

• How Long Does A Circumcised Penis Take To Heal In A Baby?

The wounds of the circumcised penis may take 1 week to 10 days to heal. Within the 10 days, you may see that the penis is red or may even look swollen. Sometimes a yellowish discharge can also be seen. It is normal to see these symptoms as the healing goes on. But if these symptoms stay well beyond the 100 days, it may be time for you to talk to your baby's doctor.

• The Foreskin Of An Uncircumcised Baby Boy

If uncircumcised, your baby boy will still have his foreskin on. Mothers might worry that the part under the foreskin might be infected and needs to be cleaned. But you should never pull back a baby's foreskin.

A foreskin in a baby is self cleansing and doesn't need more than a rinse with water. But to do so the foreskin shouldn't be pulled back forcefully. Doing so may cause tears and injury. It may also cause infections in your baby's male part.

• How To Clean An Uncircumcised Baby Boy's Male Parts?

You do not need to clean the underside of your baby's foreskin. You also do not need an antiseptic solution or soap to clean your baby's penis. Use some mildly warm water and a soft cloth to clean the baby's penis and the outer portions of the foreskin.

If you are using soap or other baby cleansers to clean the other parts of your baby's body, make sure that it does not reach the baby's genitals. Even if it does, it needs to be diluted soapy water.

• What Kind Of Baby Wipes Can You Use And How To Use It?

When on the go, you might not have access to water to clean poos and pees of your baby boy. You may need to buy some baby wipes to assist you during the diaper changes while traveling. The baby wipes you choose must not be scented and should not be alcoholic. These might dry your baby's skin and make them prone to infection and irritation.

While using the baby wipes, use only a gentle force. Do not clean the insides of the foreskin using the baby wipes. The outside should be cleaned well to prevent the entry of poop into the foreskin to make sure that infection and irritation do not occur.

• What If You Accidentally Pull The Foreskin Back?

While giving care to your baby, it is possible that you accidentally pull the foreskin backward. As the foreskin is very tight and is like a rubber band, it causes the inhibition of the blood flow. It can also lead to swelling.

Go to your doctor as soon as possible and he will help you bring the foreskin back to position safely with minimal injury.

• What Is Smegma?

Smegma is a secretion that is white in colour. It consists of dead skin cells in the penis and is normal. While you need to be aware of what smegma is, you shouldn't let it worry you. If there are other signs of infection like redness or swelling, talk to your doctor. Regular cleaning with warm water will help remove the smegma. Do not use force to remove it.