DK Shivakumar Behind Closure of Bigg Boss Kannada Shutdown Order: JDS Alleges Notification Stories oi-Staff

The JDS has accused Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar of orchestrating the closure of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 house.

The shutdown has ignited a political firestorm as the JDS has labelled Shivakumar's a "Nut-bolt' Minister," alleging the move is an act of political revenge against the film industry.





These accusations are fueled by past events. DK Shivakumar had earlier issued a warning to the film industry, stating he knew "how to tighten the noose," which sparked considerable debate. Furthermore, former contestant Prashant Sambaragi has claimed the shutdown is retaliation against the show's host, Kiccha Sudeep, for campaigning for the BJP during the assembly elections.

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada, has been abruptly shut down just two weeks into its new season. The official reason cited is a closure order issued to the filming location, Jollywood Studios near Bidadi, by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for significant environmental violations.

Official Reason: Environmental Violations

The KSPCB ordered the immediate closure of Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jollywood Studios) on October 6th. The board stated that the studio was operating without the mandatory "Consent for Establishment" and "Consent for Operation" required under the Water and Air Pollution Control Acts. Consequently, all 17 contestants have been removed from the house and relocated to a resort.

Is Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Suspended? Will It Be Aired Today On TV & Jio Hotstar?

Meanwhile, the 17 contestants have been shifted to Eagle Ton resort. The chances of commencing the shoot today are bleak as the issue is yet to be resolved. However, the makers of the show are planning to approach the Karnataka High Court to get a favourable order.

"Due to unforeseen reasons, there was a disruption in the airing time of today's episode of 'Bigg Boss' on Jio Hotstar. We apologize for this inconvenience. Today's episode is now available for viewing on JioHotstar," the channel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eagleton Resort Becomes Temporary Home for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Contestants

Hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, Bigg Boss has been one of the popular reality shows in Karnataka. There have been minor controversies in the past.

Credit: Oneindia