New India Foundation's Girish Karnad Memorial Lecture To Take Place On August 9 In Bangalore
The New India Foundation has announced their 13th Annual Lecture, renamed as the Girish Karnad Annual Lecture. It will take place on Friday, 9 August 2019 in Bangalore. The lecture will be delivered by Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The annual lecture will be focusing on the importance of universal health care, a topic with great pertinence. Dr Swaminathan will speak on 'The road to Universal Healthcare (UHC): R&D, Innovation & Access', focusing on the research and development ensuing, along with the innovative moves and access to UHC.
A globally recognised researcher on tuberculosis and HIV, Dr Swaminathan was WHO's Deputy Director-General for Programmes. The lecture will cover the history of R&D in India, the change in the patent laws, the start-up culture, government and private investment in research, what is needed to fix the ecosystem for innovation to flourish and how to strengthen the pathway to scale-up of innovations - linking it to the aspect of UHC.
This year's NIF Annual Lecture will witness the renaming the annual event to the 'Girish Karnad Memorial Lecture', honouring the late multi-lingual scholar and playwright.
Location: Bangalore International Centre (BIC)
Date: Friday, 9 August 2019
Time: 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Speaker: Dr Sowmya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation.