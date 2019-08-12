Just In
Reliance Jio Announces Rollout And Pricing Plans Of Its New Jio Phone 3 And Jio GigaFiber Service
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is likely to make the announcement of the launch of Jio GigaFiber broadband service and Jio Phone 3 on its 42nd annual general meeting to be held at 11:00 am on 12th August (Monday) in Mumbai. The day will be eyed by many investors and analyst community.
The announcement of GigaFibre broadband service was already unveiled last year on their 41st annual general meeting (AGM). Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman, announced last year that Jio is planning for fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service which will be a combination of TV, broadband, and fixed landline. To mention, in the last few years, Reliance Jio has contributed a lot in the telecom sector by launching the cheapest plans and Jio phones to become the nation's largest telecom player by revenue.
Watch the Live video Here: Mukesh D. Ambani addressing shareholders at 42nd Annual General Meeting of #RIL
Jio Gigafiber Service:
The announcement of Jio Gigafibre pricing plans are expected in the AGM and it is also expected that Jio will provide the broadband internet service at 1 gbps speed along with 600 channels on TV and landline connection of Rs 600/month subscription. The nation is hoping that this new Jio cable TV and broadband service will act as a market disruptor just like Jio phones due to its cheap pricing plans.
Join us for the Reliance AGM 2019, at 11 AM tomorrow, as we look to unfold yet another chapter in the digital world. #RILAGM #RIL #JioDigitalLife pic.twitter.com/AmTMD95lHA— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) 11 August 2019
As per the Reliance website, Gigafibre will come with both postpaid and prepaid plans. However, users have to pay a deposit of Rs. 4500 to get the GigaHub Home Gateway (router to access the broadband).
Jio Phone 3:
If we talk about the market of Jio's previous two Jio phone models (Jio Phone and Jio Phone 3) they had become the two best smartphones sold so far due to their amazing smartphone features at much affordable price. In Jio Phone 3, the OS is expected to be the same as JIo Phone 2 (Kai OS). WhatsApp and YouTube will be preloaded at part of the phone's new features.