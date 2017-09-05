Tips To Lose Weight While On Vacation Without Going To The Gym

Isn't vacation the best time of the year where there is a different kind of excitement that comes in when you relax by the sea. But, at the same time, you binge eat and drink while you go out trying on delicious foods and drinks. This does leave behind a mark on your body in the form of a bulging belly and a feeling of absolute self-loathing. This article will talk about how to lose weight on vacation without going to the gym.
You might be wondering can you lose weight by not going to the gym while you are on vacation? Yes you can! Losing weight requires you to burn more calories than you consume. This can be achieved by following everyday habits that are healthy and you will be able to enjoy your vacation as well.
Instead of going to the gym and spending money as you are already spending much on your vacation. Making some tweaks into your daily routine will help you to lose weight on vacation.
Here's how to lose weight while on vacation without going to the gym.
Drink a lot of water
Not drinking enough water dehydrates your body pretty fast and so does drinking a lot of alcohol. This causes weight gain because toxins aren't released from the body. That's why the quickest route to detoxing your body while you are on your holiday is to always gulp down plenty of water.
Drink at least 7 to 8 glasses of water a day as it helps you burn more calories and may even suppress your appetite if you drink water before a meal. Drinking plenty of water further helps in flushing out toxins from the body.
Avoid coffee and caffeine
Vacations are tiring, even though you may not feel that way when you are enjoying the scenic beauty. Avoid beverages like coffee and regular tea, as they might cause water retention in the body, leaving you a bloated belly while travelling.
Eat more fruits and veggies
We all know why fruits and vegetables are good for our health. But do you know that they can speed up your detoxification process and prevent constipation that commonly strikes us after long transit times at the airport or train station?
This is because fruits and veggies have a lot of water, nutrients, and fibre in them. All of which improve the health of your digestive tract and get rid of your bloated belly fast.
Drink lemon water before your daily cardio
There are no shortcuts to losing weight while on a vacation. But there are ways to speed things up considerably. That's where lemon water comes in.
Having a glass of warm water with fresh lemon squeezed in it (without any salt or sugar) early in the morning prevents constipation and problems with digestion. In fact, the effects are pronounced even if you run or swim or climb stairs for just 10 - 15 minutes after drinking this natural tonic. There is no other better way to lose weight while on vacation.
Have a small breakfast that is high in fibre, protein and healthy fats
Eating large breakfasts while on a vacation is a disastrous idea. But that doesn't mean you skip your breakfast altogether.
A healthy alternative is to eat a small breakfast that is rich in dietary fibre, healthy fats and protein. That way you will stay full till lunch time, and also evade the call of food cravings, which further leads to weight gain.
Consume seafood instead of meat
We aren't asking you to stop eating meat completely. But, if you are looking to lose weight when on a vacation you have to ditch the meat and instead consume seafood like salmon, oysters, shrimps, prawns as they are low in calories.
Walk carefree
Whether you have taken a stroll on the street or at the beach. Walk at least for 30 to 45 minutes as it is the best form of exercise for losing weight. Not only it will help you in burning calories but also you will enjoy the scenic beauty. This will further improve your health at the same time.
Replace soft drinks with coconut water
While you are on a vacation, replace soft drinks with coconut water or freshly made fruit juice. This is one of the easiest way to lose weight as they are low in calories and full of nutrients. Drink fresh juice with pulp 20 minutes before your meal to reduce your hunger.
Related Articles
- 11 Simple Changes In Diet To Lose Weight
-
- How To Lose Weight With Yoga
- How To Lose Weight In Your Sleep Naturally?
- How To Detox Your Diet By Eating More
- The Watermelon Diet For Weight Loss
- How To Lose Weight With Avocados
- 12 Foods That Have No Calories
- 17 Ways You Are Sabotaging Your Weight Loss Goals
- Drink Warm Water With Honey and Raw Garlic for Weight Loss
- Metabolism Boosters: 15 Calorie-Burning Foods That Will Help You Lose Weight
- Why Is It So Hard To Lose Weight?
- 10 Best Ways To Lose Weight At Work