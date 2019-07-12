10-Day-Old Baby Dies Painful Death At Private Hospital In Nagpur As Nurse Goes To Sleep News oi-Lekhaka

Private hospitals have been in the news lately and for all the wrong reasons. This time an infant in Nagpur became the victim of their negligence. The baby died a painful death due to overheating of the phototherapy machine which was being used as a part of his treatment.

The 10-day-old baby was born on 27 June in Quetta Colony in the city, and was kept under the phototherapy machine due to some complications followed by jaundice. The shocking part is that the nurse in charge of the equipment neglected the baby and dozed off. The baby was found dead in the machine on 7 July because the machine was left unattended for a long time, mentioned a Nagpur Today report.

Ten days post-birth, the infant was brought to the hospital for a routine check-up, as the doctor in the hospital suspected symptoms of jaundice and advised the parents to admit the child and give her phototherapy. By the time the child's parents woke up the nurse, it was too late to save the baby.

Nagpur Today spoke to the doctor in-charge at the hospital, who said, "The matter has been sorted out and there is no need to interfere. Baby's parents didn't file a complaint and I have nothing to say regarding this matter."

While it is no secret that certain doctors and private hospitals find a way to exploit patients or their family members monetarily, an incident like this is a result of callousness and sheer negligence.

In another incident in Kolkata recently, one hospital staff member had been accused of negligence, when he lost the severed finger of a chemical engineer just before his surgery and went to watch the India-New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match instead.